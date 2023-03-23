Two candidates will face off for the third district seat of the Ladysmith Common Council in the April Spring Election. They are incumbent John Pohlman III and challenger Gordon Pedersen.
To help inform voters in the April 4 election, the Ladysmith News asked candidates to provide details on their campaigns. In city council races, candidates were asked to provide biographical information such as family, exact address, age, prior government experience and education with diplomas/certificates/degrees/etc. received. They were also asked to explain succinctly what they believe are the top three issues facing the city of Ladysmith and how they will seek to address each, if elected. They were asked to respond in 400 words or less.
Pohlman III, 47, lives at 504 Miner Avenue East with his wife Cindy, and two sons, Carter and Carson. He is currently seeking re-election after serving one term on the city council of Ladysmith for District 3. He graduated from Ladysmith High School and has an associates degree in CIS-Networking from Northwood Technical College (then WITC).
Pohlman III believes the top three issues facing the city are roads, budgets and safe utilities.
“These items will always be the top issues, as they are important to the survival of the city,” Pohlman III said.
“The roads have been improving over time, and I feel there is a good plan for the next few years,” Pohlman III said.
Ensuring the work continues will be important, according to Pohlman III. He said getting grants when possible for doing utilities at the same time is a solid strategy, and doing roads with no utilities during the off grant years maximizes spending.
A second major issue for Pohlman III is keeping the budget in mind and keeping to it. He called this another key issue that all cities face.
“Reviewing the budget during the budget cycle is a great place to start with keeping budgets in check, along with keeping check on the monthly spending. Watching out for bills that slowly increase or no longer are the best option is a place where you can easily lose money,” Pohlman III said.
Safe drinking water and good flowing sewers are important to any city also as he cited safe utilities as a third major issue.
“I know not many people give thought to where the water comes from, or goes to after its use, but after serving one term on our council, I have a much greater appreciation for all of the work done to make sure we do not have issues with the water and sewer services,” Pohlman III said. “Do we have issues there today? Probably not what most people would consider issues, but it is an area where you do not want to have issues arise.”
He said these three issues help make the city a city.
“All of these issues contribute to the quality of life in the city,” Pohlman said. “All of them are important, as are the many other items I did not address. I want to make sure our dollars are spent wisely, and that decisions we make today are decisions for the long term of the city, not just for the current budget year.”
Pedersen, 81, lives at 409 River Ave. E. He has lived at this address for the most part of 75 years. He is divorced with four step-daughters and their families.
Pedersen is a 1959 graduate of Ladysmith High School and a 1963 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in accounting. He served a tour of duty in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Pedersen served six years on the Ladysmith city council with four years of them being chairman of the finance committee.
The top three issues facing the city of Ladysmith include cleaning up from this season’s winter, finding a local developer for the former elementary school on Lindoo Avenue and the special assessment process.
“This winter we faced an extra hard winter on trees, bushes and on our streets,” Pedersen said. “To help with this great clean-up and repair we will need to employe extra city workers.”
To help pay for this extra cost, Pedersen believes city officials need to look closely at the buying of large pieces of equipment that the city could delay buying.
The next major issue for Pedersen is transferring ownership of the former elementary school to a housing developer.
“This large building continues to cost the city a large amount of money,” Pedersen said.
The last major concern for Pedersen is the use of special assessments to fund the replacement or repair of sidewalks and curb and gutters. He said this matter keeps coming up.
“Since the city is going to do some major work on streets downtown this policy must be reviewed closely,” Pedersen.
City council members serve 2-year terms.
In person voting starts on Tuesday, March 21 and runs through Sunday, April 2, except for hospitalized electors and sequestered jurors. Polls will be open Tuesday, April 4, from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
