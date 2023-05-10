Hoping to reach new readers and to spread the joys of reading, Little Free Library has opened in two new locations.
Little Free Library is a non-profit organization based in St. Paul, Minn. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes. They provide 24/7 access to books of all kinds for all ages, especially in high need underserved urban, suburban and rural areas. Through Little Free Library book exchanges, millions of books are exchanged each year, profoundly increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds. Little Free Library works simply. There is no need to check out the material. Just take a book and then leave a book for others to enjoy.
