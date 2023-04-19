The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, April 11, to approve a $110,800 bid to construct a new Gateway Pavilion with depot-style roof to serve mostly as a facility to house the Rusk County Farmers Market. The project was described as an ongoing discussion for a decade or more and a city economic development project that benefits the entire county.
Final funding sources are still up in the air, as the city waits for the results of a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation grant application that could reduce the local contribution. The grant is a 1-to-1 match up to $50,000.
Still, multiple local sources already have earmarked $127,870 toward construction.
In February, the city council approved $100,000 toward the project from its Tax Incremental District 8 revenue. In 2019, the city council narrowly approved up to $20,000 toward construction of a Gateway Market pavilion. It also approved a $2,870 invoice for electrical lighting materials and labor. The Ladysmith Community Industrial Development Corporation also authorized $25,000 of its funds for the project. Between the LIDC and city about $47,870 had been earmarked for the structure.
“It will serve primarily as a facility for the farmers market,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr.
The new farmers market construction proposal had been on the back burner for a couple of years as vendors sold from pop-up tents in a parking lot south of Lake Avenue and E. Third and E. Second streets.
City leaders last year projected construction costs of about $123,000 with some “fancy” add-ons.
“Lumber prices did come down considerably, which did add to that,” said Christianson Jr.
Verdegan Construction of Ladysmith bid $110,800 for a shingle roof structure. Recent design plans showed a pavilion-like facility measuring 126 feet long by 16 feet wide.
Christianson added meeting minutes for the Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation show such a facility has been discussed as far back as soon after the 2002 Labor Day tornado.
Ald. Marty Reynolds said the council does many things without recognition.
“This is a project the city is going to fund. I don’t think there are a lot of farmers in the city that are going to make use of the farmers market. They may go buy things there which is beneficial,” Reynolds said. “My guess would be the majority of people that will use the farmers market live in districts that probably the county board voted ’no’ on doing something else with the hospital.”
Reynolds was citing a Rusk County Board decision last week to raze the former county hospital and nursing home over requests to redevelop buildings on the site for housing.
“The county gets a lot of benefits from the city. The city does a lot of things that are not recognized because it is the city and it is an us against them thing. That really annoys me, but I think once again, if you think about it, the city comes through,” Reynolds said.
The city’s share of funding is funneling to the project from TID 8 revenue or adjacent halo zone TIDs.
The new farmers market construction proposal had been on the back burner for a couple of years as vendors sold from pop-up tents in a parking lot south of Lake Avenue and E. Third and E. Second streets. City officials in 2017 were projecting a $50,000 total cost to build the structure. City officials in 2020 were surprised when bids came back about twice that amount, it was announced then at a city All Committees meeting. City officials are calling the structure, Gateway Pavilion, but it was designed several years ago mainly for use by the Rusk County Farmers Market.
Grant awards are scheduled to be announced May 1.
In other matters, the council:
— Observed a moment of silence for law enforcement slain recently in the line of duty, Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel and Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach. They were shot and killed during a traffic stop in Barron County on April 8.
— Heard Ald. John Pohlman III speak in favor of train quiet zones and city rail displays, saying the city has invested more than $300,000 on protective roof coverings over its rail displays.
— Voted 6-0 to adopt a resolution for inclusion under the state of Wisconsin Deferred Compensation Program. The measure was made to comply with a new auditor reviewing city finances. The city did not have this resolution prior.
— Heard the city fire department would like to sponsor a park clean-up on Saturday, April 22, which is Earth Day. It was noted other groups like the Boy Scouts, Amvets Post 127, religious groups also have shown interest to assist with storm clean-up.
— Heard the Flambeau Correctional Center recently refurbished a rail display car at the top of the bridge.
— Was asked to consider recording council meetings and posting them to YouTube for the community to be able to view at their convenience. Pohlman called meeting minutes exemplary, but they often don’t include the discussion that leads up to the final action. He said cameras and microphones would cost a couple hundred dollars.
— Heard Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., speak about pothole formation he said was “due to the nature of winter weather” and “not any lack of effort on the city’s part.” He added it will be a tough year for pothole work, noting the street crew consists of five workers and people need to be patient. He called again for an advisory referendum for an additional $500,000 in the city budget to help fund street reconstruction.
— Heard a recommendation for the city to find an intern to help with economic development and tourism for this summer.
— Voted 6-0 to approve naming the driveway into the Industrial Park Ballfields as Strop Drive for 911 purposes.
— Heard pre-construction conferences will be held on the industrial park project at 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 18; on the Fifth Street project at 9 a.m., Thursday, April 20 and on the Flambeau Avenue project at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 20.
— Voted 5-0 to approve a proposal from the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson for required work from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to reduce landfill monitoring from semi-annual to annual monitoring.
