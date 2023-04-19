 

The Ladysmith Common Council voted 6-0, Monday, April 11, to approve a $110,800 bid to construct a new Gateway Pavilion with depot-style roof to serve mostly as a facility to house the Rusk County Farmers Market. The project was described as an ongoing discussion for a decade or more and a city economic development project that benefits the entire county.

