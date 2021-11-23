A jury found an Illinois man not guilty last Friday on all charges in last year’s shootings in Kenosha.
The attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse successfully argued their client acted in self defense at the moment he faced protestors during civil unrest.
Rittenhouse was 17 years old when he shot three men, two fatally. The weapon was bought legally in Ladysmith by an adult friend of Rittenhouse, according to court filings and testimony.
Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020. He has said he went to Kenosha, where he had worked as a lifeguard and where his father lives, with the intent of protecting businesses from property damage and to act as a medic.
Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide and four other felony charges. He emotionally testified during the trial.
After rewatching video evidence from the night of the shootings during deliberation, the jury ultimately agreed with Rittenhouse’s testimony that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense.
A jury agreed the argument Rittenhouse was acting reasonably at the time of the shootings.
According to Wisconsin law, deadly force can be used if a person “reasonably believes that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself.”
Rittenhouse argued the men he shot had attacked and threatened him, and he was terrified for his life. On the stand, he described his feeling of terror while giving many the impression of a respectful and serious young man.
“I didn’t want to have to kill anybody. I was being attacked,” Rittenhouse said.
Rittenhouse testified Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was chasing him and the initial aggressor. After Rosenbaum was shot, a bystander applied first aid.
Rittenhouse testified several men started to chase Rittenhouse, including Anthony Huber, 26, who knocked Rittenhouse to the ground with a skateboard. Rittenhouse testified Huber reached for the rifle, and he shot Huber once.
Behind Huber was Gaige Grosskreutz, who was armed with a handgun. Video evidence shows Grosskreutz at first raising both hands into the air after Rittenhouse shot Huber, then bringing his arms back down, pistol in one hand to move toward Rittenhouse.
Grosskreutz survived being shot once in the arm by Rittenhouse.
The shooting victims were white.
The civil unrest followed the police shooting in Kenosha of Jacob Blake, a black man.
Testimony in the Rittenhouse trial started Nov. 2.
Rittenhouse cannot be tried again. The Constitution protects against double jeopardy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.