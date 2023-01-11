AARP grants awarded

Quick-action community improvement proposals submitted by organizations in three Wisconsin cities — Ladysmith, Green Bay and Sheboygan — have been selected to receive the final AARP Wisconsin “Small Dollar, Big Impact” grants of 2022.

AARP Wisconsin has awarded $1,000 grants each month throughout the year to projects across the state that were designed to improve communities and make them better places for everyone to live, work and play as they age. Judges selected these three projects after reviewing dozens of proposals submitted from all over Wisconsin.

