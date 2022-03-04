There are many ways to donate to help relief efforts in Ukraine as the Russian military invasion has unfolded. Please research your donation options fully before making any contribution to ensure your money is going to a reputable agency where it will do the most good in the way you would like.
The result of the Russian attack is a humanitarian crisis that has forced civilians to flee their homes or take refuge in bomb shelters and subway stations throughout Ukraine.
The humanitarian crisis in Eastern Ukraine has affected 4.4 million people and led to the displacement of 1.6 million. Of those affected, 3.4 million are currently in need of humanitarian assistance.
Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers announced Friday, March 4, the Executive Residence will be lit with blue and yellow lights at 7:30 p.m. tonight in solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they continue to resist Russia’s unprovoked military invasion.
“Tonight, Kathy and I are lighting up the Executive Residence in blue and yellow as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” said Gov. Evers. “We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine. We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”
The lights will be turned on outside the Executive Residence at 7:30 p.m. this evening. They will remain on for the foreseeable future.
Since 2014, the World Health Organization has led and coordinated the health strand of the international humanitarian response in Ukraine. WHO is working closely with its offices in Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as partners, to rapidly respond to the health emergency triggered by the conflict and to minimize disruptions to the delivery of critical health-care services.
To make a donation WHO Health Emergency Appeal for Ukraine click here.
Your contribution will go directly to deliver urgent healthcare to people across Ukraine and refugees in neighboring countries affected by this crisis.
Other Ukraine donation options include:
International Red Cross. Click here.
InternationalMedical Corps. Click here.
Care International. Click here.
Unicef Ukraine. Click here.
UN Refugee Agency. Click here.
National Public Radio is also providing the following information for donating to relief efforts in Ukraine.
UNICEF
UNICEF supports health, nutrition, HIV prevention, education, safe drinking water, sanitation and protection for children and families caught in the conflict in Ukraine.
Médecins Sans Frontieres/Doctors Without Borders
MSF runs a range of activities in Ukraine working with local volunteers, organizations, health care professionals and authorities to help people travel to health care facilities and access prescribed medications.
Voices of Children
The Ukrainian organization's Charitable Foundation helps provide psychological and psychosocial support to children affected by the armed conflict, according to its website. Voices of Children's efforts of support for kids include art therapy, video storytelling, providing mobile psychologists and even individual help for families.
Sunflower of Peace
The nonprofit organization is raising money to prepare first aid medical tactical backpacks for paramedics and doctors on the front lines. Each backpack is designed for groups of 5 to ten people and includes an array of first aid supplies — such as bandages, anti-hemorrhagic medicine and medical instruments, according to the organization's Facebook page.
International Committee of the Red Cross
This Switzerland-based organization is aiming to help people affected by the conflict and support the work of the Ukrainian Red Cross.
Save the Children
Save the Children, based in London, helps to deliver lifesaving aid to vulnerable children in Ukraine and around the world. According to its website, the organization says it is on the ground in the U.S. and other parts of the world "delivering essential humanitarian aid."
UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR)
The international organization aims to provide emergency assistance to families in Ukraine — providing aid such as cash assistance and opportunities for resettlement in the U.S.
CARE
CARE is raising money for its Ukraine Crisis Fund, which will provide immediate aid including food, water, hygiene kits, support services and direct cash assistance. The humanitarian organization aims to raise $20 million and help at least 4 million Ukrainians. It says it will prioritize women and girls, families and the elderly.
International Medical Corps
The global nonprofit has been delivering primary health care and mental health services in eastern Ukraine since 2014, and is raising funds to expand those services for people affected by the latest conflict. It says cold weather and economic insecurity in the lead-up to Thursday's attack have left nearly 3 million Ukrainians relying on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs, a number that is certain to rise nationwide. Its Ukraine team is preparing to deploy mobile medical teams to provide emergency and primary health services, mental health and psychosocial services and COVID-19 awareness and prevention services for people who have been displaced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.