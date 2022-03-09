A Tony man is charged in Rusk County Circuit Court after allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year old girl. Scott W. Read, 61, faces three charges, including first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Following a bond hearing on March 1, Read has been released from the Rusk County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond with the conditions he cannot have contact with children under 18 or have contact with the victim or her family. Read is scheduled for a hearing on March 15.
According to the probable cause statement, on Feb. 16 a Rusk County investigator received a report of an alleged sexual assault between Read and an 11-year old girl.
The victim reported to law enforcement that the unwanted sexual assault began when she was five or six and continued until she reported it. The inappropriate behavior began when the victim was five or six by Read touching her buttocks and progressed into more physically inappropriate behavior.
Read allegedly told the victim when she was 11-years old that he “really liked her now” however, the victim did not understand what that meant. At times when she was seven or eight, the victim recalled waking up naked in Read’s bed.
The probable cause statement alleges Read threatened to do similar things to members of the victim’s family in private if she did not let him do things to her.
In an extensive interview with investigators, Read admitted it was possible he might have inappropriately touched the victim on her shoulder one time. When told of the many incidents, Read said “this is pretty serious ain’t it” and requested a lawyer so that he wouldn’t “put his foot in his mouth.”
In a search of his home, law enforcement found seven sexual vibrating devices, two pictures of child pornography and drug related items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.