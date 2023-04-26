Christian Evangelist Matt Galvan is returning to Ladysmith Baptist Church to preach and share the Gospel beginning Sunday, May 7.
Galvan officially became an evangelist April 1, 2016. However, he spent five years leading up to that time, and while still in college, traveling with an evangelistic team preaching and singing for different churches.
Galvan was last at Ladysmith Baptist Church in September 2021.
“Christians today in America faces enormous pressure to live uncommitted lives or lives that are focused only on comfort, pleasure and family,” said Galvan of a main challenge to today’s Christians. He went on to say, “because of our culture’s busyness and multiplied opportunities, Christians are easily distracted from prioritizing deepening their relationships with Jesus and serving Him in their Churches.”
As an evangelist, Galvan’s role in serving God is different than that of a pastor. “Sharing the Gospel is not limited to evangelists or even just to church leadership,” said Galvan. Every believer is commanded to give the good news that Jesus saves to those who have not yet heard or received it, according to Galvan.
Evangelists are special gifts given to churches. Galvan believes they have the role of coming alongside the pastor for the purpose of equipping the believers to serve the Lord and urging them to grow to become more like Jesus. One special gift of evangelists is to communicate the Gospel, according to Galvan.
“Christians need to return to make knowing, serving an obeying Jesus our absolute number one priority that comes second to nothing,” said Galvan.
Galvan will be preaching at Ladysmith Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and at 7 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, May 8-10.
Those who may be interested in coming to hearing Galvan are welcome to come. Those attending can expect Galvan to preach messages of the Gospel, being right with God, having no sin hindering your relationship with the Lord, knowing how to endure and face hard times, commitment and how to share the Gospel.
Galvan said those attending will learn something about God that they perhaps didn’t understand before hearing him speak. Anyone unsure if they know if their sins are forgiven, Galvan welcomes you to attend to learn what the Bible says on how you can know for sure.
“If you are really enjoying your walk with the Lord and all seems well in your relationship with Him, come,” said Galvan. He added that “God may have something else He wants to change in our lives, or you may just find that extra time about God’s Word and God’s people will be just the enrichment that you need.
Galvan will be preaching at Ladysmith Baptist Church on Sunday, May 7 at 10:45 a.m. an 1:15 p.m. and at 7 a.m. on Monday-Wednesday, May 8-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.