Matt Galvin

Christian Evangelist Matt Galvan is returning to Ladysmith Baptist Church to preach and share the Gospel beginning Sunday, May 7.

Galvan officially became an evangelist April 1, 2016. However, he spent five years leading up to that time, and while still in college, traveling with an evangelistic team preaching and singing for different churches. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.