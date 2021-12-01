The former Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith is slated for demolition soon, two decades after the structure was irreparably damaged by the 2001 Labor Day tornado.
The congregation moved on from the 0.3 acre parcel years ago, but the severely damaged building remained a blight on the downtown landscape for 20 years. During this time, the building was the subject a handful of redevelopment proposals but none that ever coalesced past the planning stages.
After the tornado, church leaders were faced with the cost of repairing the structure and bringing it up to code. Still, they would be left trying to hold church functions in a century-old building with no off-street parking. They decided to move on, selling the property for $1 and relocating to a new church building on a different site near East Mart.
The former church fell into ownership of Sustainable Net and Eugene Soroko between 2003 and 2011. Rusk County took ownership of the property on tax deed in 2012.
The county will retain ownership of the property, according to Rusk County Economic Development Director Andy Albarado. There are no plans at this time for the property.
“I think everybody will be happy to see the building down. There were enough attempts to sell the property or find a way to redevelop it. At this point it’s becoming a hazard,”
Demolition is slated for this week, according to Albarado.
A shortlived proposal several years ago included developing designs for restoring the structure and converting it into an indoor/outdoor farmers market and concert hall, using about $50,000 already earmarked for constructing a new outdoor farmers market pavilion and another $90,000 from the estimated church demolition cost.
Stained glass windows were removed and sold. Roof issues allowed water to penetrate and damage wood floors and other trim work. Pigeons entered, causing further destruction.
In 2019, the city voted to seek condemnation of the church.
County officials believed the $90,000 demolition cost would only continue to increase each year.
In the end, the church met the wrecking ball.
While the tornado spared lives, it did not spare the city’s downtown.
The tornado
On Labor Day, Sept. 2, 2002, Ladysmith was hit by a storm being pushed by a cold front from the west that produced six tornadoes one of which hit the small northern town of Ladysmith. Five of the six tornadoes were classified as F0-F2 and swept through Marathon, Fond du Lac and Taylor counties. At one point an F2 tornado hit Gilman and tore the roof off the school gym. At 4:20 p.m. the most violent and devastating tornado of the six hit the city of Ladysmith. This tornado had a rating that ranged from a F0 to an F3 while it was still in the city reaching wind speeds estimated at 140-150 mph. The tornado started west of Ladysmith and dissipated south of Ingram. In the 30 minutes that this tornado was on the ground it traveled 15 miles and cut a path around 400 yards wide.
The speed at which the tornado hit was so great that the sirens in the town where never even sounded which makes it even more astounding that no one was severely injured or killed in the incident. One of the biggest factors that the residents attributed to the minor injuries and lack of fatalities is the fact that since it was Labor Day many people were gone and out of town when the tornado hit. After the incident 40 people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries the most serious of which was a broken leg. Additional damage left 14,000 people in the Ladysmith area without power due to the storm. The destruction in the path of the tornado was extreme while the damage at the outer edges ranged from total destruction of buildings to buildings and trees that had no damage.
During the time that the tornado was in Ladysmith it initially caused an estimated $25 million in damage to the city itself and over all it was estimated that the total destruction of the storms caused $31 million dollars in damage to the entire 19 county area that was hit by the storms. In the city itself the tornado traveled through sixteen blocks destroying over forty buildings and damaging many more.
The F0 tornado touched down 1.5 miles west-southwest of downtown Ladysmith and proceeded to run along U.S, 8 through downtown. The tornado increased to F2 strength at the intersection of U.S. 8 and Wis. 27 for about 1 mile. During this time, the tornado briefly increased to F3 strength in downtown Ladysmith, east of the railroad tracks, for two blocks. The tornado decreased to F1 strength on the east side of the city and remained F1 for most of its path in rural areas of eastern Rusk County.
There were 19 Wisconsin Counties declared as federal disaster areas. The counties covered in this declaration are, Barron, Burnett, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Polk, Portage, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, St. Croix, Taylor, Washburn, Waupaca and Wood. This enabled FEMA to get money to the area through grants and low interest loans, which was used to help both residents and businesses, get back on their feet. FEMA would also pick up the expensive cost of cleanup to the area, which until then the state had been covering.
It may have been divine intervention that prevented serious injuries and loss of lives, but it wasn’t enough to save the downtown church.
Church history
The history of the Methodist Church is a record of spiritual vision, cooperation, loyalty and sacrifice, according to “People of Rusk County, Wisconsin,” a history compilation book on file with the University of Wisconsin libraries.
At the turn of the century when the community had few over 100 people, the only religious services were held in the Corbett Hotel dining room by Methodist missionaries. The religious life grew under the leadership of these missionaries and other denominational groups were organized.
Rev. L.E. Squires became pastor for one year from September 1904 to 1905. His circuit included Bruce and Weyerhaeuser. Ladysmith services were held in the Baptist Church on Sunday afternoons.
At this time, a site on what is now Lake Avenue, two blocks east of the Courthouse was purchased.
In September 1905, Ladysmith and Tony became one circuit with Rev. J.H. Sanford. In Ladysmith the membership was 68 and a new building, 26x44 ft., was started.
In 1906, Rev. Jaynes was appointed and it was voted to accept a donation through the Church Extension Society from S.M. Birch of Passaic, N.J. on condition that Mrs. Birch be permitted to name the church. Services were held in the Christian Church on Sunday afternoons.
Rev. J.E. Witson came in 1907 when services were held in Worden’s Opera House. Some services were also held in the Odd Fellows Hall, the second story of the F.E. Martin store which was later replaced by the Miner Theater.
In 1908 the new building was partly finished and the Trustees purchased a new site on the southwest corner of the Gateway Outlet lot. A cement foundation was constructed with provisions for a basement. The former lot was sold and the building moved to a new foundation on Worden Avenue in the spring of 1908. It was dedicated “The Samuel Arthur Birch Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church of Ladysmith.”
During the period of 1912-17, steps were taken to build a new church to take care of the growing congregation. The first plans were formulated for a new church upon the old site, but upon careful survey this plan seemed inadequate and was abandoned. A new lot was purchased on the corner of Miner Avenue and E. Third Street and funds were raised toward the project.
The cornerstone laying service occurred on May 20, 1917. Construction was started on the present Methodist Church.
The work of building the church coincided with the dark days of World War I. A service flag containing 20 stars representing boys from the congregation hung in the church.. Week after week women of the church met for work in the Red Cross rooms and kept letters enroute to camps at home and abroad.
The new church building was dedicated by Rev. John Thompson of Chicago on Aug. 25, 1918, with the sanctuary and primary room completed. The old property was sold to the English Lutheran congregation.
In 1919, the congregation became known as The First Methodist Episcopal Church of Ladysmith
Over the years, work and improvements continued on the social rooms, Christian education room and grounds. During 1922-25, work on the second floor dining room and kitchen was completed.
In 1943 the mortgage was burned.
After World War II, the sanctuary was remodeled and redecorated. In 158, a new parsonage was purchased at 712 Rosesler Ave. and the prior parsonage was sold.
Holcombe was added to the congregation’s charge in the early 1950s, but was put in another charge shortly and Glen Flora was added to complete the present Ladysmith charge.
In 1968, the Methodist and the Evangelical United Brethren denominations merged nationally and became known as United Methodists.
In 1977, the congregation name was changed to Faith United Methodist Church.
“Each pastor and period left its impact on the members, friends, community and the world. John Wesley said and we believe: ‘We live to make our own church a power, while we live to love every other church that exalts Christ,’” the book states.
A new Faith United Methodist Church was built after the tornado at W8125 Shady Ln, outside the city. The newly built facility was consecrated in May 2004.
