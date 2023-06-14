A vehicle passenger was killed and the driver airlifted after a crash between a truck and county grader, Monday morning, near Bruce.
The Rusk County Sheriffs Office Dispatch received a 911 call at about 9 a.m., Monday, June 12, reporting a motor vehicle crash with injuries. The crash occurred on Wis. 40 southbound about one-quarter mile north of U.S. 8.
The caller reported a vehicle struck a road grader, a 2002 Caterpillar 140H.
Arriving emergency responders found a full-size pick-up truck, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, rear-ended a Rusk County Highway Department grader.
According to Wisconsin State Patrol information, a Rusk County Highway Department grader was operating southbound on Hwy 40. The grader was operating with its flashing lights on doing shoulder work when a truck also traveling south on Hwy 40 rear-ended the grader.
The driver of the truck, Karen Marie Swada, 73, of Bruce, was airlifted to a hospital in Eau Claire with non-life threatening injuries.
The front-seat passenger in the truck, Michael Anthony Swada, 80, of Bruce, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The grader operator, Brian R. Uhren, 55, of Hawkins, was uninjured.
County records indicate damage to the truck as severe.
All three people involved were wearing seat belts. Alcohol use is not a factor, according to the State Patrol.
The State Patrol is handling the investigation.
Agencies involved are the Bruce Fire Department, Weyerhaeuser Area Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriffs Office, Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Lakeview Medical Center Ambulance Service, Lifelink Ill and Mayo Air One ambulances.
This is the first crash fatality in the county this year. In the first quarter of this year, the county has logged 46 total crashes with 15 injuries.
The last crash with a fatality was May, last year, when three people died in a two-vehicle accident on Wis. 27 south of Ladysmith.
