Red Barn Theatre directors have cast their plays and musicals for the 2023 summer season and promise a variety of delights.
Opening the Barn’s 62nd season is the classic, “The Lilies of the Field,” May 31–June 10. Based on the novel by William E. Barrett and adapted to stage by F. Andrew Leslie, Homer Smith, recently discharged from the US Army, embarks on a road trip across the country. When he encounters a group of nuns working in a dusty field, his decision to stop and help them changes his life and theirs. This drama, with threads of humor and heart, is directed by Rick Snyder of Weyerhaeuser.
The second show is the farcical, “It Runs In the Family,” June 21- July 1. Written by comedic playwright Ray Cooney, the setting is a hospital with an assortment of nuts running in and out of doors and mistaking everybody for someone else. Through it all, Dr. Mortimore tries to fend off a paternity suit, an ex wife, a punkish son and various other lunatics so that he may, at last, deliver the Ponsonby Lecture in an international conference. Nick Sirek of Eau Claire directs this hilarious comedy.
Music and mystery and laughs will swirl through the Red Barn with the musical comedy, “Curtains,” July 12-22. A collaboration between Rupert Holmes, Fred Ebb and John Kander and based on the original book by Peter Stone, Curtains follows the fallout when Jessica Cranshaw, the supremely untalented star of Robbin’ Hood of the Old West is murdered during her opening night curtain call. It is up to Lt. Frank Cioffi, a police detective who moonlights as a musical theater fan, to save the show, solve the case, and maybe even find love before the show reopens, without getting killed himself. Cathy Jones Wolf is the artistic director and John Dutmer of Chetek is the musical director.
More humor awaits Red Barn audiences with, “The Wild Women of Winedale,” Aug. 2-12. Playwrights Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten have come up with another winner. Three friends are at a crossroads which involves vodka, speed knitting, a 60th birthday and a man hunt. Together they find a way to clear the clutter from their lives, their homes and their relationships. This comedy is directed by Kathy Fladten of Barron.
Rounding out the season is the musical Broadway parody, “Forbidden Broadway’s Greatest Hits, “Aug. 21-Sept 2. This cabaret revue which sharply spoofs show tunes, characters and plots of contemporary and current Broadway musicals was conceived and written by Gerard Alessandrini. Shows targeted include Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, The Lion King, Les Miserables, Annie, Rent and Newsies. Several famous Broadway actors, writers and composers are also caricatured. Chris Hopkins-Hile and Jeff Hile of Cumberland direct this Broadway hit with music direction from Andrew Hasty.
The Red Barn Theatre is located northeast of Rice Lake, WI at the junction of Highway 48 and County Trunk M. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. There are no shows on Sundays.
Single admission tickets are $20. Season tickets include all five shows at a cost of $78.00. They are available in Chetek from Ohde Pharmacy; in Rice Lake from Dairy State Bank, Rice Lake Chamber of Commerce, and Baribeau Implement; in Cumberland from Cumberland Federal Bank; in Spooner from Spooner Outlet. Season tickets may also be obtained by sending a check to Red Barn Theatre, 824 N Wisconsin Ave, Rice Lake, WI 54868. Reservations may be made beginning May 1, 2023 by calling 715-234-8301 or online at redbarntheatre-ricelake.com.
