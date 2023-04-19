Red Barn Theatre

Red Barn Theatre directors have cast their plays and musicals for the 2023 summer season and promise a variety of delights.  

Opening the Barn’s 62nd season is the classic, “The Lilies of the Field,” May 31–June 10.  Based on the novel by William E. Barrett and adapted to stage by F. Andrew Leslie,  Homer Smith, recently discharged from the US Army, embarks on a road trip across the country.  When he encounters a group of nuns working in a dusty field, his decision to stop and help them changes his life and theirs.  This drama, with threads of humor and heart, is directed by Rick Snyder of Weyerhaeuser.

