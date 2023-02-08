By Luke Klink
The Ladysmith Sons of AMVETS Squadron 127 hopes to hit all the right notes this month with its latest fundraising effort, hosting an evening with the popular recording artist, Chris Kroeze.
The squadron is now selling a limited number of tickets for the performance set for Saturday, Feb. 25, at JS Supper Club & Catering, near Ladysmith.
Tickets are $50 each with only 250 tickets available. Each is good for admission to the show, appetizers and a grand prize drawing. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the concert from 7-10 p.m.
This fundraiser is somewhat of an encore for the squadron, which hosted a similar event in the fall of 2021. At that time, the organization held a raffle drawing for a select number of available seats at a sit-down dinner and a Chris Kroeze concert.
Squadron Commander Dave Roth notes this time everyone with a ticket will be able to attend.
“What is best this time is when you purchase a ticket you are in the door,” Roth said.
As an added incentive, everyone at the show will be entered in a grand prize drawing for a Henry Golden Boy rifle with an estimated value of more than $500.
Founded in 1983, Sons of AMVETS is a nationwide service organization comprised of male descendants of American veterans. As part of the larger AMVETS organization it works to improve quality of life, advocate legislation for increased benefits and care and provide and support charitable assistance to veterans, their families and community.
Ladysmith Sons of AMVETS Squadron 127 is relatively new in the organization. It formed in 2021, but already has the largest membership in the state. The squadron currently has 42 individuals in its ranks, of which 15 are lifetime members.
As a military support group, most of its volunteer activities lean toward supporting the Armed Forces in some way.
Squadron 127 helps maintain the US flags and bronze markers at gravesites of military veterans buried at Riverside Cemetery. Its members also participate at military veteran funerals, holiday events, parades and area fundraisers.
“We really dedicate a lot of time,” Roth said.
The local squadron hopes to raise $12,500 through the concert fundraiser, helping fund its activities in Rusk County.
Some of the raised funds also will be used to make a donation to WarHawk Service Dogs, based in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Its service animals address the suicide rate that exists among veterans and special circumstances of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Warhawk founder Kevin Doncaster is on a mission to honor his fallen friends by getting free service dogs to veterans in all 50 states.
Doncaster spent 14 years as a Marine and Department of Defense contractor. He was badly injured when his helicopter took fire in Iraq and took three years to recover. However, like so many veterans, his battle with PTSD persisted when he got home.
Warhawk already has placed two dogs in Rusk County.
Roth said the donation to Warhawk is “because of the service he gives to veterans with PTSD in this area.”
Roth hopes the public turns out to support the squadron and its fundraiser. He said it is all for a good cause in support of the area veterans, their families and community. He notes the continued popularity of Chris Kroeze after his huge run in the public spotlight about five years ago.
In 2015, he began a busy stretch of playing over 175 shows a year, and creating a large and loyal fan following. That popularity soared in 2018, when he appeared on NBC’s hit TV show “The Voice,” making it all the way to the finals in a runner-up finish. In the finale, Kroeze sang the original song “Human,” which was TOP 10 on the Billboard HOT 100 and TOP 5 on the iTunes TOP 100. His vocal and guitar skills, combined with a small-town charm, led to Kroeze to become the most streamed artist in the show’s history.
A popular live performer, Chris continued to perform at a frantic pace maintaining an average of over 175 shows a year through 2019, and the crowds have gotten bigger and bigger. He headlined a show at Aquafest for over 5,500 fans and has had a number of stops in which he has sold out multiple nights in a row, yet he still returns for pop-up shows at local bars he used to play at early in his career.
Kroeze has developed a large military fan base as well, in 2020 making his 10th overseas tour. He is also a recipient of the Red Cross Community Hero Award.
Roth said the squadron wanted to welcome Kroeze back after the success of the group’s 2021 fundraiser. He added Kroeze’s support of the military dovetails perfectly with the group’s mission.
“He is very patriotic,” Roth said in describing Kroeze.
A portion of fundraiser proceeds will be donated to support other Rusk County services.
Tickets are available now at the following locations: Lamperts, Ladysmith Fresh Market, Jays on 8, Adventures Bar, VMA Drop Zone and JS Supper Club.
