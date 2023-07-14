The Rusk County Historical Society will officially open its exhibits to the public, now illuminated with LED lighting, at 1 p.m., Friday, July 21.
After a year of fund-raising through grant proposals and donations from individuals and businesses, new LED lighting has replaced the fluorescent and incandescent lighting fixtures in the museum buildings and exhibits.
Xcel Energy and Focus on Energy initially conducted an energy assessment and recommended retrofitting the existing lighting to LED lamps.
All but a few of the exhibit buildings have no natural lighting. Incandescent and florescent lighting have been used.
“Along with a noticeable continuous hum, the lights flickered before burning out. LEDs do not flicker near the end of their life,” said Rusk County Historical Society President Sr. Cecilia Fandel
The UV light emitted by fluorescent lighting created a color fading of artifacts on display, according to Fandel.
“LED lights do not emit UV light, therefore offer a better color rendering index. Displays and exhibits are now more visually appealing,” she said.
LED lights convert 95 percent of their energy into light and only 5 percent is wasted as heat, while using far less power to provide a strong and consistent output at a lower wattage.
“Less energy usage provides for a more environmentally friendly outcome,” Fandel said.
In addition, installing LEDs will result in energy savings for the Rusk County Historical Society. The museum’s electrical bill is currently up to one third of its annual operating budget.
At the celebration, all contributors to the LED project will be acknowledged for their participation in providing funding support, time and installation of the LEDs.
Following the program, the public is invited to view the newly-enhanced displays in the various exhibit buildings. Refreshments and social visiting will also be available.
The Rusk County Historical Museum, consisting of 16 buildings, is located inside the fence on the Rusk County Fairgrounds, 828 Third St. N., Ladysmith. Parking is available.
