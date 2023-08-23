When it comes to saving lives, every second counts. No one knows that better than Thomas Rocque. Rocque owns Rocque Ridge Guides and Outfitters, an establishment located along Wis. 27. In the last year, there have been three accidents near his business, with the latest accident occurring just last month. Helicopters used his property as a landing pad for each incident.
After watching the latest helicopter land after a nearby accident, Rocque decided that a change was needed. The ground was uneven and made for a rough landing, causing the helicopter to lean.
With people’s lives on the line, Rocque knew he could do better. He began to draw up plans for a helipad. It would be a level 70ft by 70ft pad and have lights for easier landings, day or night. Rain or shine, snow or sleet, the helipad would be open for landings.
On June 20, 2023, a meeting was held at what will be the future site of the permanent helicopter landing pad for emergency services. Citizens of Ladysmith, Conrath, Lake Holcombe, Willard, Cornell, Sheldon, and surrounding areas showed up to express their support.
According to the Wisconsin Department of transportation, there’s an average of 23,000 car crashes on rural highways. While most of these don’t result in deaths, quick action and fast medical attention is the key to saving lives. Since most rural locations aren’t close enough for prompt medical attention, helicopters are the best bet for transporting patients where they need to be.
Considering the geography of the Chippewa Flowage which results in multiple traffic re-routes during emergency situations, along with the substantial increase in emergency service helicopter landings in the area, the need for this permanent landing pad was clear.
Cornell Fire Department records show that in 2022 they were called out nine times to set up landing zones. Those same records show that thus far in 2023 they have been called out to prepare landing zones nine times already. When asked, the Sheldon Fire Department noted three times just this summer that landing at the new location would have been favorable.
Cornell Fire Chief Matt Boulding offered the following, “A predesignated landing pad means less time emergency personnel need to stand in traffic and gives the EMS and flight crews a safe place to provide care and prep before lifting off.”
Minutes spent locating an acceptable landing area can mean all the difference when working to save a life. A permanent helipad categorized only for emergency service landings will reduce that time and increase lives saved.
Community members decided together that a project committee would be formed and made up of those either knowledgeable or concerned with EMS service delivery in the area. Members of that committee consulted on design with Life Flight, the area’s emergency helicopter service provider, and the following recommendations were made for a 70’ x 70’ landing area, a 100’ x 100’ total safety area free of all obstruction and a 12’ x 20’ taxiway.
Once stakeholders announced their intent on construction of this project, community support was overwhelming. Donations of money, along with pledges of supplies and labor have been ongoing. The Lake Holcombe Resort and Business Association created a bank account solely for this purpose. Land has been donated and a land lease created with the Cornell and Sheldon Fire Departments to ensure that the area will be reserved for emergency service landings for the next century. Business Association member Tony Fasbender offered the following when asked about the helipad proposal, “Being prepared for these possibilities is what the volunteers of our Emergency Services train for. We as a community can also help by providing things like the landing pad that will help them save the lives of our families and others that may require medical care when traveling thru the area.”
To become involved in this project, or to make a pledge of supplies or labor please contact Kody Morfoot at 715-864-5354.
Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Citizen’s State Bank in Cornell or mailed to the Lake Holcombe Resort and Business Association, 24729 270th St., Holcombe, WI 54745
