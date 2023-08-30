Strop Drive

There is a new named road in Ladysmith after last Friday, when city officials and family gathered to honor Douglas Strop. Strop was killed and dozens were shaken when lightning struck in the vicinity of the Ladysmith Industrial Park softball diamonds on July 8, 1981.

Strop, the son of Edward and Yvonne Strop, was 18 years old when he was hit by lightning 42 years ago. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.