There is a new named road in Ladysmith after last Friday, when city officials and family gathered to honor Douglas Strop. Strop was killed and dozens were shaken when lightning struck in the vicinity of the Ladysmith Industrial Park softball diamonds on July 8, 1981.
Strop, the son of Edward and Yvonne Strop, was 18 years old when he was hit by lightning 42 years ago.
The 800-foot gravel Strop Drive off of Barnett Road in the Christianson Brothers Industrial Park on the city’s far south side leads to what is generally referred to as the Industrial Area ballfields. A sign at the site indicates a greater importance for the area, designating it as “Douglas E. Stop Memorial Ball Field.” The Strop Memorial Pavilion is at the site. A ground level flagpole marker also endures as a lasting legacy to the fallen ball player.
Strop family members gathered for a street naming ceremony last Friday, when a proclamation was read by Mayor Bob Grotzinger.
“We feel honored that the city named a street after Doug,” said his sister, Peggy Anderson, who now lives in California. “I feel so blessed that he is still thought of after all these years.”
His sister, Bonnie Zich, of Holcombe, agreed. She said, “It makes me feel sad and happy that they remembered Doug.”
The new street name came to be as Rusk County officials requested certain city roadways and drives leading to public facilities receive formal names for the purposes of improving the emergency management system. The entrance to the ball fields is not much more than a single-lane gravel drive, but now it has a name of its own.
The ballfields in the Ladysmith Industrial Park were previously dedicated as the Douglas E. Strop Ballfield. The city council voted unanimously on April 11, 2023, to name the road to the ballfields as Strop Drive.
City Ald. Al Hraban spearheaded the street naming. He noted there was not an official name for the road on the books and urged city officials to name the street in honor of Doug Strop.
“A lot of people knew him,” Hraban said. “I thought it was a good thing to have this done and to have the family be here to see the dedication.”
Near the new green street sign officially naming the road Strop Drive, Mayor Bob Grotzinger read the proclamation aloud.
“Now therefore,be it resolved that I, Robert Grotzinger, Mayor of the City of Ladysmith, do hereby proclaim the road leading to the Douglas E. Strop Ballfield is Strop Drive.”
“I was happy the city could do this for the Strop family. The family was very appreciative, and it was an honor for me as a representative of the city to read the proclamation to them,” Grotzinger said.
Doug’s brother, Jeff Strop, spoke appreciatively for the family.
“It is great that Doug is still remembered,” said Jeff Strop, who lives in Ladysmith.
Efforts to revive Doug Strop at the softball field and at the hospital were unsuccessful but the efforts to ensure Strop is remembered endure. Fifteen others also were examined at the emergency room after the lightning strike, and one person was hospitalized.
The event occurred so suddenly and unexpectedly that witnesses find it difficult to recall what happened. One moment members of the Century 21 and Flambeau Land Inn softball teams were on the field preparing to change positions.. The next instant everyone was knocked down and spectators were screaming.
The bolt that struck in the vicinity of the north softball field came out of a dark cloud that preceded a thunderstorm approaching form the west. Lightning strikes were occurring with some frequency in the distance, but the bolt from the dark cloud was a surprise to those attending the game, according to witnesses. It didn’t begin to rain until five minutes after the incident.
The tragedy occurred after the top half of the fifth inning. The Century 21 team was leading 25-3, but for the game to be official Flambeau Land, the home team, had to bat in the bottom half of the inning. The teams were changing positions when the lightning struck.
“I was leaning up against the backstop of the north diamond, west of home plate,” recounted Flint in 1981 for a Ladysmith News story of the incident, saying he was looking in the direction of Strop, who was standing between second and third bases when the lightning struck.
“It was just like the light of a welding arc, a bluish streak. I am guessing it hit in the grassy part of the field 20 feet left of Doug. I saw him go right down,” Flint is quoted.
Flint said he saw the lightning knock down Terry and Robin Baker, Paul Sieg and Monty Larson.
“It shot straight across,” Flint said.
Flint felt a sensation, standing at the backstop but was not injured.
“It did not flash,” Flint said about the lightning strike. “If you weren’t looking right at it you wouldn’t see it. It was dark out. It was a bright blue light.”
Flint said when the surge traveled past Larson and Sieg, it was as if someone lifted them off the ground and dropped them.
Most of the players on the field were down.
“It was as if somebody swung a 100-foot-long pole. I didn’t know if they were scared because of the loud boom or hurt. You didn’t know who to run to,” Flint said.
Ironically, Flint was standing by the backstop and waiting to talk to Strop after the game. Strop had played for Flint’s softball team in a tournament the week before and Flint wanted to ask Strop if he could play in a tournament for the coming weekend.
“He was the kid I was going to see,” Flint said.
Steve Dauer a player for Flambeauland was standing next to the east fence looking west in the direction of Strop who was near his shortstop position on the field.
“A big black cloud came from the west heading northeast. It looked like it was going to miss us,” noted Dauer.
Just as the bolt struck there was a noise, according to Dauer.
“It sounded like the whistling of a bomb. It came down so suddenly and kind of exploded,” Dauer said.
A bolt hit west of the field and a second later it seemed like a bolt hit 5 feet behind Strop, according to Dauer.
“I saw smoke come up from the ground. I felt the lightning,” Dauer said. “I was shocked. I fell against the fence. Everyone hit the ground.”
When the panic of the moment had subsided players on the ground began getting up, all but two or three, according to some accounts.
Strop was down near second base and first base umpire Paul Sieg was down near first. Monty Larson also did not get up immediately, according to some accounts.
Dauer, Elroy Ludvik and others checked Strop and reportedly detected no pulse. CPR was started immediately.
Baker had just walked past the shortstop position on his way out to left field when the lightning struck.
“Doug was standing between second and shortstop on the dirt part of the field,” recalled Baker.
“I heard a loud boom,” said Baker, who didn’t recall seeing a flash. “The concussion of the strike threw me a ways. I remember getting up over by third base.”
When Baker got up he observed players still laying on the field. He saw that his brother Robin was down and went over to him. His brother was shaken up but was all right. Baker later realized he had been burned and was treated at the hospital. Baker said he didn’t see where the bolt struck; thinks it hit outside the fence.
Dean Hahn, who was standing behind home plate but in front of the backstop, saw a flash accompanied by a terribly loud noise.
“It was just a weird sensation. It is hard to put into words,” Hahn said.
Hahn and Ludwick, Earl Monnier, Jim Wiles and Al Kramer performed CPR on Stop. Others held blankets to keep off the heavy rain which followed the lightning.
“I have no idea what happened,” said Sieg, who stayed down for a time after the incident.
Standing near first base where he was umpiring, Sieg saw a light. The next thing he remembers is lying on the ground and hearing people talking about calling for an ambulance for the two men still down. Groggy for a time, he came to and went over to help with Strop.
Strop was taken to Rusk County Memorial Hospital via Rusk County ambulance. From 100 to 150 people were at the scene when the lightning struck the north and south diamonds, which were put into play the prior year, are located on High Ground south of the Flambeau River.
Hraban praised city council members for approving the new name and city work staff for making and installing the new street sign marker at the entrance to the ball fields.
“It came together very well,” Hraban said.
He understands what it means for the family, saying his brother, Dave Hraban was also playing ball the night of the storm in 1981.
“I am glad we could do something like this for the family. They have been through a lot,” Hraban said.
Holcombe area resident Judy Lechleitner said, “It is wonderful Doug is remembered.”
Doug’s aunt, Erna Stingle, of Ladysmith, talked about the family’s loss on the day Doug was killed.
“We miss him very much,” Stingle said.
Doug’s cousin, Julie Rochester, spoke of the family’s loss.
“We miss Doug a lot,” said Rochester, who lives in Ladysmith. “It has been many years he has been gone, but we think about him all the time.”
Zich summed up the placement of the new city street sign, leading to the ball fields. It was a favorite place of Doug Strop, who was often found there playing the sports he loved.
“He loved playing ball,” Zich said.
