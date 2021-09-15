The 20th anniversary of 9-11 was observed in Rusk County, Saturday, marking the somber moments of a terrorist attack against the U.S. when four hijacked, fuel-loaded commercial planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
Rifle volleys marked the times, locally.
The first plane to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 11. It was flown into the North Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, at 7:46 a.m.
The second plane to hit its target was United Airlines Flight 175, It was flown into the South Tower of the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan, at 8:03 a.m.
The third plane to hit its target was American Airlines Flight 77. It was flown into the west side of the Pentagon, the headquarters of the American military, in Arlington County, Va., at 9:37 a.m.
The fourth plane was United Airlines Flight 93. The plane’s passengers attempted to regain control of the aircraft away from the hijackers and ultimately diverted the flight from its intended target. It crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pa., at 10:03 am. Investigators determined Flight 93’s target was either the White House or the U.S. Capitol.
The September 11 attacks are often referred to as 9/11. They were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda against the U.S. on the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
A total of 2,977 people were killed in New York City, Washington, D.C. and outside of Shanksville, Pa.Of those who died during the initial attacks and the subsequent collapses of the Towers, 343 were New York City firefighters, 23 were New York City police officers and 37 were officers at the Port Authority. Countless more died of 9-11 related illnesses in the following years.
The attack was 20 years ago, last Saturday.
The observance at the intersection of U.S. 8 and Wis. 27 in Ladysmith were members representing frontline emergency responders who responded to the attacks including fire, law enforcement, ambulance crews. They were honored by members of active and retired military with rifle volleys, playing of Taps and a spiritual message. Also in attendance were auxiliaries and members of the public. Motorists passing by honked in support.
Deacon Craig Voldberg addressed those in attendance as the ceremonies commenced. He told the audience everyone remembers where they were 20 years ago as the events unfolded.
“We ask as we remember to heal our hearts some way, some how of the shock and the awe as we watched people run into those towers to save those who could not be saved,” Voldberg said.
Ladysmith American Legion Moore-Long Post 64 Commander Dog Kueny, who led the observance and rifle volleys, fought back tears when remembering attack and this year’s anniversary.
“Every day has a special meaning.The anniversary just makes it harder,” Kueny said. “A lot of people lost their life for no reason.”
Exeland American Legion Mark Harris Post 425 Commander James Woody also fought back emotions.
“I wanted to pay reverence and to pay homage to those who perished and those who have to live with the aftermath of their family members, friends and loved ones that perished that day. The survivors are the ones. They are the ones,” Woody said,
Wisconsin Assembly 87th District Rep. Jim Edming, who played “Taps” as a member of Bugles Across America, added it is hard to believe 20 years have past since the attack. He hopes similar 9-11 salutes can be planned in other communities.
“That is one of the reasons why Taylor County is up here, trying to put together something like this in Medford. That is how it will grow,” Edming said. “What we have to add to this is we have to add schools. That has to happen.”
Taylor County Veterans Service Officer Shellie Shaw attended the Ladysmith event, possibly to hold similar observances there. “We wanted to learn and see what other people are doing,” she said.
The 20th anniversary holds extra meaning for Bruce American Legion Post 268 Commander Dave Brainerd. He called it a very nice ceremony.
“There is an extra special meaning because of the anniversary. I remember where I was 20 years ago,” Brainerd said.
Ladysmith resident Paula Carow said the memory of the attacks compelled her to be at the observance. Among a handful of individuals watching from across the street, she asked why more from the public did not attend.
“I couldn’t not be here. I had to be here,” Carow said. “It is too important.”
Bruce resident Debbie Christianson, now retired from the FAA, held a U.S. flag throughout the event. She worked in labor relations, negotiating contracts with the air traffic controllers.
“I knew the controllers who were working to get all of the planes out of the air on 9-11,” Christianson said. “We were instrumental in getting all the planes safely back on the ground.”
Voldberg asked people to remember.
“We remember. We will never forget those scenes, those moments or the past 20 years,” Voldberg said.
