U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) made a stop in Ladysmith, last Friday, speaking to an audience of about 180 people at Colonial Nursery and Heart of the North Brewery.
A take-away message from Johnson was continuing a political realignment that he said started with former President Donald Trump when he took office in 2016. Johnson added Trump assembled a coalition that had one attribute in common.
“The attribute is people who fervently love this country. I mean fervently love it,” Johnson said. “It is now the Democrats that are the party of the elite. We are the party of the common person, the person that gets up and works, takes care of the family and wants government off their backs. I think that is a pretty attractive group of people I want to be part of. That is a group of people we need to expand,” Johnson said.
Johnson started, comparing 9-11 to the coronavirus pandemic.
“What happened after 9-11? This country came together, and we united. What happened after the pandemic? There were elements in the administration, in the media and the political realm that politicized it,” Johnson said, “It was something that should have brought us together. It was something that was scary. We didn’t know what was going to happen. It should have brought America together, but instead there were elements and people that exacerbated our divide.”
“I don’t remember America being more divided than today,” Johnson told the audience.
Johnson said he doesn’t agree with President Joe Biden on much, but at the time of the presidential inauguration he was in support of Biden saying his main goal would be to unify the country.
“How’s he done?” Johnson said. “Every action he has taken has exacerbated the divide.”
Johnson cited how Democrat policies have resulted in out of control borders, excessive spending, soaring inflation and spiking energy prices, right now seen at the gasoline pumps. He added surrendering Afghanistan has emboldened the nation’s enemies like Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Johnson told the audience there is one key ingredient that makes economic strength and national unity.
“It’s freedom. Why is this such a great country? It’s because we have freedom,” Johnson said.
Johnson said big government has solved a few problems over the last couple centuries, but it is there mainly to protect freedom.
“It is not big government that built this country. It is people like you, ordinary Americans who get up every day, put on your coats and shoes and go to work,” Johnson said.
Johnson called on people to dream, aspire, build and create. “It has to be a spark from individuals,” he said.
Johnson criticized liberals for pushing too many regulations on its citizens.
“Conservatives just want to live our lives. We want government off our backs,” Johnson said to applause. “Liberals won’t let you live your life. They have to have government control your life. They want the power, and their desire for power is a very unifying force. They are very unified there.”
Johnson called the upcoming midterm election in which he is seeking re-election a “fight for freedom.
“This is a fight we absolutely have to win,” Johnson said.
Johnson fielded about 10 questions from the audience on subjects including election security, vaccine mandates, Social Security and Hunter Biden, border security and possible infiltrators to the Republican Party.
On the question of election security, Johnson asked the audience to support former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman who is leading the GOP-ordered review into the 2020 election.
“We need to expose it. We need to uncover what happened. The goal is to restore confidence in our election system. I don’t care if you are Democrat, Independent or Republican. You have to have that confidence if a Democrat, Independent or Republican wins the election, that is a legitimate result. That is something every Wisconsinite and every American ought to share,” Johnson said.
Ladysmith resident Tim Jerry thanked Johnson for taking a stand against vaccine mandates. He asked if there is any way to reign in private large tech companies that act as gatekeepers on what can be said.
“I believe our first amendment right is our greatest expression of freedom, and we have giant tech companies censoring people and getting away with it,” Jerry said.
Johnson compared the matter to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking away freedoms with “widespread shutdowns that didn’t work” and “what it did to our children.”
“The people who politicized COVID so they could take away our freedoms and ensure our lives, they did it through one more round of a state of fear. Just like they did with climate change. They create a state of fear, and they will be the ones in the white hats coming around to rescue you,” Johnson said.
Johnson’s answer touched on a broad range of topics like the government administration, health agencies, large pharmaceutical companies, big tech, new social media, older legacy media and Hunter Biden. He said at this point, Democrats can’t afford to be proven wrong.
“Can you imagine — this won’t happen because they won’t let it happen — if it is widely available that there was a cornacopia of widely available drugs that could have kept you out of hospitals, prevented you from dying and could have prevented the loss of hundreds of thousands of lives? They can’t afford that truth to ever get out,” Johnson said.
Johnson asked people to become involved and be “evangelists of the truth.”
The event featured another guest speaker, U.S. House Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst), who told the audience the next two elections are critical for the nation. He compared upcoming decisions to elections in 1994 and 2010, when Johnson and Tiffany both entered elected office.
The Republican Revolution, Revolution of ‘94, or Gingrich Revolution, refers to the Republican Party (GOP) success in the 1994 U.S. mid-term elections, which resulted in a net gain of 54 seats in the House of Representatives, and a pick-up of eight seats in the Senate.
In 2010, former President Barack Obama faced the harsh new U.S. political reality in the wake of one of the worst Democratic defeats in 70 years. In midterm election races, Republicans pummeled their opponents, capturing the House of Representatives and a fistful of Senate seats. Republicans picked up at least 60 House seats, eclipsing their 54 gains in 1994 and the party’s best result since 1938. They also gained at least six Senate seats, but fell short of the 10 they needed to gain control of the upper house.
In his message, Tiffany cited a socialist agenda by Democrats. He called on conservatives to be “totally engaged,” noting the large gathering is a good sign.
“You have to be totally engaged. They have to pay a steep price in 2022 for what they are trying to do to this country that was founded on freedom and opportunity,” Tiffany said to applause.
Tiffany told the audience big tech representatives will be called before the Judiciary Company if Republicans win back the House in the fall election.
“We are going to hold them accountable, and by the way this is going to be Nancy Pelosi’s last term as Speaker of the House,” Tiffany said to applause.
Other questions from the audience included concerns about Social Security.
“We need to fix it for future generations. We need to make it stable,” Johnson said.
Hunter Biden’s laptop was the next question. Thousands of emails purportedly from the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies, say two security experts.
The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop computer have sparked debate and controversy since the New York Post and other news organizations in the closing month of the 2020 presidential campaign reported stories based on data purportedly taken from it.
Many Republicans have portrayed this data as offering evidence of misbehavior by Hunter Biden that implicated his father in scandal, while Democrats have dismissed it as probable disinformation, perhaps pushed by Russian operatives acting in a well-documented effort to undermine the elder Biden. Facebook and Twitter in 2020 restricted distribution of stories about the drive’s contents out of concern that the revelations might have resulted from a nefarious hacking campaign intended to upend the election, much as Russian hacks of sensitive Democratic Party emails shaped the trajectory of the 2016 election.
Johnson said the situation has left the President compromised, and noted mainstream media is not covering it.
“The impact on our election, the interference on our election, perpetrated by the corrupt media and the corrupt elements in our federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies were orders of magnitude larger than anything Russia ever could have hoped to have done in 2016,” Johnson said. “In terms of the Hunter Biden scandal, exposing it is important because I think we have to understand the extent that our government and this President being compromised, but what is more significant is the corruption in our federal law enforcement and our intelligence agencies.”
The next question asked of Johnson was how about prosecuting after uncovering.
Johnson said the justice system isn’t fair, citing there is one system of justice for elite Democrat political figures and another for everyone else.
“I’ll settle for sunshine. I’ll settle for disclosure,” Johnson said.
The next questioner asked Johnson his opinion on the southern border.
Johnson called the nation’s laws “pretty exploitable.” He said the problem has been building averaging 2,000 illegal immigrants per day during the Obama administration crossing the Mexico border with the U.S. compared with 4,000 per day under Trump and 6,000 per day under Biden.
Title 42, the controversial policy that allows Customs and Border Protection to turn migrants away without allowing them to file for asylum, is slated to end on May 23. But on Thursday, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill that would block the lifting of the Title 42, throwing the Biden administration’s plans into question.
Senators from both parties have expressed concern about ending the policy before the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Customs and Border Protection, is ready to deal with the expected surge of migrants that will follow. Republicans strongly oppose the lifting of Title 42, with some characterizing the move as “irresponsible.” Others have said it will turn what is already a crisis on the border into a catastrophe.
Other politicians, mostly Democrats, as well as human rights advocates, have applauded the plan to lift Title 42, calling the policy “cruel and discriminatory” and remarking that ending it was long overdue. Those who oppose Title 42 say it’s a violation of migrants’ rights that, in some circumstances, puts migrants’ lives in danger. These critics also argue that public health code shouldn’t replace immigration policy.
“This is an enormous security risk,” Johnson said.
Ladysmith resident Jon Kaiser asked about left-leaning liberals calling themselves Republicans, being elected and infiltrating the work being done by others in the Republican Party. “What are you doing to stop those guys,” he said.
Johnson called the matter frustrating, but added government is “a team sport” even if those Republicans may not be as Republican as some would like to see.
“I would rather have a senator with an ‘R’ behind the person’s name,” Johnson said. “What more can we do? Try to encourage more conservative candidates to run and win, and encourage the voters to actually elect them.”
Rusk County Republican Party Chairman Travis Ewer spoke highly of Johnson, citing his ability to relate to the people and sticking to his values.
“I think he is still a citizen legislator, and I think he is fighting for our liberty. He is probably one of the only ones who is staying true to why he went to Washington,” Ewer said.
