A Silver Alert issued statewide Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Justice for a missing elderly Ladysmith woman was canceled the next day.
Anna Abel, 70, had been last seen in Wisconsin Rapids around 11:30 a.m., April 18. She was traveling to King to visit a family member but never arrived.
Details of her disappearance and how she was located were not provided. Officials announced at 9:35 a.m., Tuesday, that Abel was located and was safe.
She had been traveling in a 2016 dark gray Dodge Caravan with the license plate number ADM4845. The vehicle has a handicap-accessible door.
(1) comment
glad she was found safe!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.