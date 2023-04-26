April 27
MANNA MEAL — Served by St. Francis on the Flambeau Catholic Church at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First Street S., Ladysmith from 5-6 p.m. Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship.
April 28
STORYTIME — Friday, April 28 at 10:30 a.m. Embrace will provide storytime and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
BLUEGRASS JAM — Old time country/bluegrass jam at the Ladysmith Senior Center at the Fairgrounds on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m. Free admission.
April 29
TINY ART — Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Rusk County Library. Use creative skills to paint on some very tiny canvases. Registration required. Register at http.//ladysmithpl.org/calendar or by calling 715-532-2604.
May 2
MEETING NOTICE — A meeting for the Island Lake Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m. at the Big Bend Townhall. This meeting will include cemetery cleanup.
May 3
HEALING MASS — St. Peregrine Healing Mass on Wednesday, May 3 at 8:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Sponsored by Secular Servites. Everyone welcomed.
May 4
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER — Thursday, May 4 from 12-1 p.m. at the Memorial Park in Ladysmith there will be a National Day of Prayer event. Bring a lawn chair.
May 5
STORYTIME — Friday May 5 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
May 6
SPRINT FOR SAINTS — 5k walk/run will be held on Saturday May 6 at the OLS School. Registration from 8-9 a.m. Call 715-532-9538 for more information.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS — A beginner adventure will be held Saturday May 6 at 12 p.m. in the lower level of the Rusk County Library. For adventurers ages from 11-18. Sign up at the Rusk County Library or email ladysmithpl@ladysmithpl.org.
May 7
EVANGELIST — Matt Galvan will be speaking at Ladysmith Baptist Church at 10:45 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., Sunday, May 7.
May 8
EVANGELIST — Matt Galvan will be speaking at Ladysmith Baptist Church at 7 p.m., Monday, May 8.
May 9
EVANGELIST— Matt Galvan will be speaking at Ladysmith Baptist Church at 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 9
May 10
EVANGELIST — Matt Galvan will be speaking at Ladysmith Baptist Church at 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 10.
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 10 at 10 a.m. the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
May 12
STORYTIME — Friday, May 12 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime at the Bruce Area Library featuring Out of the Woods by Rebecca Bond and a craft.
May 13
MOTHER’S DAY TEA — Mother’s Day Tea, ‘A Cup of Friendship’ will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 12 at the OLS school gym to benefit a school boiler. Call OLS for more information.
May 17
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 17 at 10 a.m. the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
LEGO CLUB — Wednesday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m., Lego Club will meet at the Bruce Area Library.
May 19
STORYTIME — Friday May 19 at 10:30 a.m. there will be a storytime and craft at the Bruce Area Library.
TALENT SHOW — Flambeau talent show. Friday, May 19 at the Flambeau school in the big gym at 1 p.m.
May 22
BOOK CLUB — Monday, May 22 at 10:30 a.m. the Book Club will meet at the Bruce Area Library to discuss The Last Garden in England by Julia Kelly.
May 24
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 24 at 10 a.m., the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
May 25
MANNA MEAL — Served by OLS & St Anthony’s Catholic Churches at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First Street S., Ladysmith from 5-6 p.m. Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship.
May 26
STORYTIME — Friday, May 26 at 10:30 a.m., Embrace will provide a storytime at the Bruce Area Library featuring Inside Out: Box of Mixed Emotions with a cup flower activity.
May 31
COFFEE AND CONVERSATION — Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m., the Bruce Area Library will have Coffee and Conversation.
June 4
COOKBOOK CLUB — The Cookbook Club will meet on Sunday, June 4 in the lower level of the Rusk County Library from 2:30 to 4 p.m. This month will celebrate Mediterranean food. Register at https://ladysmithpl.org/calendar/ or call 715-532-2604.
June 29
MANNA MEAL — Served by St John’s Lutheran Church at Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First Street S., Ladysmith from 5-6 p.m. Available for the nutritional needs of all, be it food or fellowship.
July 7
CLASS REUNION — An all-class school reunion will be held on July 7, 2023 at the Murray Town Hall for the Glendale County School. Contact Cliff Beyer at 715-296-3036 or clifbeyer@gmail.com.
Ongoing Events
AWANAS CLUB for children/youth ages 3-high school will be held 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesdays Sept. 7 through May 3 at Northland Bible Church, four miles west of Ladysmith on U.S. 8.
RUSK COUNTY HISTORICAL MUSEUM located at the Rusk County Fairgrounds. To arrange a special tour call 715-415-3114 or 715-415-5510. The Vintage Building, as well as the Logging and Farming Building, Veterans’ Building and the Anishinaabe Dome have new displays. Visit the other buildings for their continuing displays.
THE BRUCE MUSEUM will be open each Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 21. The Museum is located at 115 E. River Avenue in Bruce. The highlighted exhibit this year showcases the Bruce Theater.
RUBY’S PANTRY will distribute on the second Thursday of each month between 4:30-6 p.m. at the Worden Exchange, Ladysmith.
WRITER’S EXCHANGE GROUP meets at 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Security Financial Bank, meeting room.
THE BLUE HILLS GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY will open the Resource Library by appointment. The library is located at 410 E. LaSalle Ave., Suite C, Barron and is free to the public to use for research. To make an appointment up to two hours to research at the Resource Library, contact Rosella Amundson at 715-537-5760 or rjainwi@charter.net. The resources the Society has are listed on the Inventory List on the Resources tab on their website www.bhgsbc.org. The BHGS is taking membership applications which can be sent in to the Society address noted above or made online at their website. Application forms can be found online at www.bhgsbc.org. The group meets every second Monday of each month at the Barron Senior Center.
VOLUNTEER AT THE BRUCE AREA LIBRARY if you are looking for something to do that is rewarding and helps your community. The Bruce Area Library is in need of volunteers. Please stop in at the library or call (715) 868-2005 to learn how you can help.
INTERDENOMINATIONAL COMMUNITY PRAYER SESSIONS — 7 p.m. on the second and last Monday of the month at Bruce’s Place, 718 N. Main St., Bruce. Call Kerry at 262-308-4330 for information.
CONRATH FOOD PANTRY — Held the first Saturday after the second Wednesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church, Conrath.
BRUCE FOOD PANTRY — Serving Bruce, Exeland and Weyerhaeuser communities from 5-5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month and from 10-10:30 a.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. The pantry is located on the alley side of 78 Main St., Bruce. Any questions or need assistance call 715-868-3565.
