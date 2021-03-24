Improvements to existing facilities while fact gathering continues toward likely spring 2022 building and revenue cap referendums took the forefront at the Ladysmith School Board Wednesday meeting. Much of it is part of an ongoing remodel of the LMHS gym where work is already underway to replace the floor and bleachers.
The board voted 7-0, March 17, to approve new exterior doors on the LMHS gym and auditorium. It also approved unanimously an environmental study of the LMHS gym floor. It also approved unanimously asbestos abatement for the LMHS gym floor. It also approved unanimously the painting of the LMHS gym.
The board decision allows spending up to $86,288 on exterior doors on the LMHS gym and auditorium.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel called the entryways in “horrific shape.”
She added funding is now available through other sources so referendum money can be earmarked for other needs. If money was not available, this work would be added to the deferred maintenance spending in next April’s referendum.
“If anything needs replacing in this school it is your exterior doors,” Stunkel said. “They are rusting. There are gaps. There is room for mice and rodents to go in and out. They are in terrible shape.”
The doors to be replacement are the two exterior sets to the main parking lot and another set to the rear back lot by the cafeteria. Also scheduled are the interior gym doors. Auditorium doors include three sets off the stage to the back area.
The board approved a contract with Cooperative Educational Services Agency 10 for an environmental study of the LMHS gym floor. CESA 10 will oversee abatement and removal of the asbestos as well as a schoolwide review of the building for lead paint.
“We are definitely working in partnership with CESA 10 for all things environmental. They are experts in that area,” Stunkel said.
The board also approved a $19,200 contract with the Frederic asbestos removal company, Lane Brothers. The company was the only firm to submit a quote after three offered to do so for removing asbestos from the LMHS gymnasium.
The study became necessary when planning work for the new gym floor revealed asbestos in vinyl floor tile that must be removed. Work will be supervised through CESA 10, which was earlier approved.
Funding for the projects will come from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act signed into law last December. It provides an additional $54.3 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund . These ESSER II dollars may be used on environmental purposes like asbestos and door projects the board has now earmarked.
“What we are trying to do with this ESSER II dollars is check off some of our deferred maintenance items so that it doesn’t all have to be on a referendum. Then we can do more for kids,” Stunkel said.
“Now that we know it is there, we have to get it out,” School Board President Todd Novakofski said of the asbestos in the gym floor.
The board went with the lesser amount option for a chemical abatement of the asbestos over the more expensive grind-and-remove option.
“We are trying to get rid of the mastic adhesive,” Stunkel said. “We have to treat the adhesive for asbestos. It is a very common practice.”
The board also approved a $5,780 contract with Barefoot Painters to repaint the LMHS gym. The Ladysmith company offered to donate $2,300 in labor and Sherwin Williams is donating $5,000 in paint. No other bids were received as the district wanted a local source to do the work. Barefoot Painters also recently painted the elementary school gym.
In other matters, the board:
— Approved a staffing report including resignation of Lauri Keeble as middle school cross country coach, hirings of Woody Keeble and Kirk Yudes each as a half-time middle/high school assistant track coach and hiring of Becky Wallin as Project Graduation Coordinator.
— Heard a presentation from Teamworks about developing a strategic plan for the district that could provide continuity as personnel changes. No action was taken.
— Tabled a $1,175 lawn mower purchase to gather more information about equipment the district already possesses.
— Unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with local law enforcement allowing officers to carry weapons in schools as they may be responding or picking up their children in buildings now designated as gun-free-zones.
— Unanimously approved advanced Early College Credit Program and Start College Now classes for fall 2021.
— Voted unanimously to approve the second reading of a new policy on school board member ethics outlining standards of behavior and procedure for addressing complaints.
— Voted unanimously to approve the 2021-22 school year calendar. The calendar reduces the before-school summer school program from three to two days. The last day of school will be June 3, 2022.
— Voted unanimously to approve a series of policy updates numbered 3000-9000.
— Heard a recent board decision requiring online students who are failing to return to in-person instruction has had positive results.
— Heard a request to transfer about $2,000 from last year’s prom fundraiser to be put toward this year’s Project Graduation as the money is available with there being no prom last year due to COVID-19 despite the money being raised. The board also heard there will be a prom this year.
— Heard school board member Gerard Schueller offer to donate $1,100 toward hiring a hypnotist at this year’s Project Graduation event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.