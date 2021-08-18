Construction on a U.S. 8 resurfacing project in Ladysmith is expected to start Construction is expected to start Monday, Aug. 16. Work includes repairing concrete joints and converting W. Fifth Street North to right in/right out only.
Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $1.62 million contract for the resurfacing from W. Eighth Street N to River Avenue. The pavement on this 1.2-mile segment of U.S. 8 is showing signs of deterioration.
Monarch Paving Co. of Amery is the prime contractor for the project.
Ladysmith City Administrator Alan Christianson is pleased to see the project moving forward. He called the roadway the main route through the city and its resurfacing long overdue.
“The concrete surface was in an advanced state of deterioration causing safety issues and required constant maintenance which created a budgetary burden,” Christianson said. “When you look at the downtown street rebuilds that are just wrapping up and this highway project along with previous rebuilds of Fritz, Worden and Pederson a few years ago, that area of town is going from one of the worst in terms of infrastructure to one of the best.”
To prolong the life of Lake Avenue, this project will:
— Mill/grind the full width of the existing concrete pavement to a depth of 1 to 2 inches;
— Repair concrete joints with asphalt mix;
— Overlay the roadway with 2.25 to 2.5 inches of asphalt;
— Upgrade curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards;
— Convert W. Fifth Street N to right in/right out only from U.S. 8;
— Add a raised median at the railroad crossing;
— Upgrade signage; and
— Put down new pavement marking.
During construction, U.S. 8 will remain open to traffic except for a five-day period when railroad work is being done. Those dates haven’t been determined yet.
Construction is scheduled for completion in late October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.