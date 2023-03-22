The Ladysmith Common Council and Flambeau Town Board are closing in on a cost-sharing agreement for a joint street improvement project, resurfacing Flambeau Avenue.
Officials from both municipalities met Tuesday, March 14. Improving the quarter-mile of Flambeau Avenue between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N will be a joint project between the city and town. Each municipality applied for its share of the project, with the town awarded funds and the city not.
“We feel we have a rough agreement with them,” City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr. told the council at a March 13 city meeting.
Christianson added the deal should be “a fair agreement.”
“I think it is in our best interest to see the project is done properly,” Christianson said.
While negotiations are ongoing, behind the scenes planning has continued.
Last year, 51 residents who live in the area signed a petition submitted to the council demanding the road be improved. Organizers said they had been promised annually for several years the work would be completed, only to have it not occur.
There are about a half dozen homes along Flambeau Avenue, but about 4 dozen more on nearby Birchwood Cove, Aspen Court and Northridge, Maplewood, Parkridge and Douglas drives. As a result, Flambeau Avenue receives a good deal of traffic.
The city’s grant application states, “The proposed improvement of Flambeau Avenue will greatly improve the safety of the roadway since the existing surface is extremely rough and poses a hazard to vehicles and pedestrians who travel it.”
Although Flambeau Avenue negotiations are not yet complete, the city is bidding the entire project. City officials said this is being done because the project is too large to manage through a change order and risk a rebid.
Last month, town officials checked with the county to get an idea of what the cost would be if the town had the county do its portion of the road of 845 feet.
“It is roughly estimated at $48,000, giving a leeway of up to $55,000,” town board meeting minutes state.
There are several items that need to be discussed and agreed upon before moving forward, town meeting minutes state.
Christianson called the meeting with the town board last week “positive.” He declined to provide more details until the council approves the agreement.
The council recently approved the city’s share of the project, a $520,684 low bid from Skid Steer Guy LLC of Mondovi for the West Flambeau Avenue reconditioning between Wis. 27 and E. Second Street N. In a related matter, the council also recently approved a $550,797 low bid from Skid Steer Guy LLC for the West Fifth Street N reconstruction between Flambeau and North avenues. Skid Steer Guy completed reconstruction of the intersection of W. Fifth Street N and Gates Avenue in the city two years ago.
Last June, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation awarded $50,854 in Town Road Improvement Discretionary funds for Flambeau Avenue. This is 49.77 percent of the total eligible estimated $102,177 cost for the town’s share of the project.
At the same time the state DOT did not award the city its requested amount of Municipal Street Improvement Discretionary (MSID) funds for its share of the project.
There is a 5-year window for these funds to be used.
Because Flambeau Avenue doesn’t require sewer and water improvements, it has not been awarded grant funding despite past efforts to get the road improved.
Last fall, the council approved a resolution providing for the issuance, sale and delivery of $1.045 million in General Obligation Street Improvement Bonds to help with financing upcoming street projects. This included Flambeau Avenue funding. The debt will be repaid over 20 years with total interest being $550,744. Total payments will be $1,595,744. This debt can be refinanced in 2030 if interest rates are more appealing. Closing was on Dec.1
The goal of the borrowing is to get as much paving done as possible while continuing to apply for grant funding for street projects that do require water and sewer upgrades.
The Flambeau Avenue construction is scheduled from May to September this year.
Late last year, the city council approved a resolution providing for the issuance, sale and delivery of $1.045 million in General Obligation Street Improvement Bonds to help with financing upcoming street projects. The debt will be repaid over 20 years with total interest being $550,744. Total payments will be $1,595,744. This debt can be refinanced in 2030 if interest rates are more appealing.
In other matters, the council voted 6-1, at its recent meeting to direct staff to reinvest matured Boy Scouts bonds at the best possible rates over the next 10 years, for future use with the city’s future bicentennial or more likely the upcoming sesquicentennial.
The bonds are currently valued at $3,200. They were part of a Troop 45 Eagle Scout time capsule project by Bart Schultz completed during 1989 and 1990. It involved building a time capsule for material about the history of Ladysmith and its 1985 centennial. He raised money to fund the 3-layer time capsule of wood, concrete and aluminum. It was buried in Centennial Square when it was on Lake Avenue, where the old watertower once stood. The square was later moved multiple times over the years. The goal was to renew the bonds over the years periodically until needed.
“We knew it would be a long time so we took the longest series bonds available,” said Scout leader Joe Baye.
The bonds are no longer earning interest, hence the need for reinvestment for a sesquicentennial planned in 2035, now only 12 years away, and bicentennial in 2085.
Also last week, the council:
— Voted 7-0 to declare intent to exercise special assessments for water and sanitary sewer mains, curb and gutter and sidewalk for two planned projects. These are W. Fifth Street N from North to Flambeau avenues and W. Ninth Avenue (Wis. 27) from College Avenue to Doughty Road. Work is planned this year.
— Voted 7-0 to approve a mutual aid agreement for Ladysmith Care & Rehab pertaining to the city’s public works department.the city has similar agreements with other municipalities. A similar request is scheduled to appear on the Ladysmith Police & Fire Commission Agenda.
— Heard a report on a likely upcoming request to rename the city’s south industrial park, Christianson Brothers Industrial Park. The topic is likely going to appear on the council’s March 27 agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.