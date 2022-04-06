Two firearms special to long-time “Ladysmith News” editor and “Tails, Trails and Tales” columnist John Terrill had their memorable and lengthy lineages explained last weekend when they were passed to others with shared interests in hunting, firearms and the past.
One firearm is a Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge double-barrel shotgun that was a birthday present in 1923 to Terrill’s father, Carleton M. Terrill, on his 16th birthday. The other firearm nicknamed “The Squirrel Gun” is an 1894 Stevens .22 long rifle with an adjustable rear Lyman sight once belonging to Terrill’s great-uncle, Frank Terrill.
Terrill donated the firearms for auctions to benefit the Rusk County Wildlife Restoration Association. In 37 years, the WRA has grown to more than 1,000 members with its projects seen in many areas around the county. The organization held its annual fundraising banquets last weekend with Terrill’s firearms among the “All-Weekend Auctions.”
Combined, Terrill’s donated guns raised $3,050 for the organization.
“It isn’t about the guns. It is the John Terrill story,” said WRA President Jerry Carow.
The Squirrel Gun
The 1894 Stevens .22 long rifle — the Squirrel Gun — was the first firearm up at auction. Terrill told its story.
This Model 1894 Stevens .22 L.R. was owned by Frank E. Terrill, who came from solid “Yankee” stock. The Terrills came to this country from England in 1632, settling in Connecticut. Some of them served in the French and Indian War and the Revolutionary War.
Like many families, they moved west, first to New York State and then to Ohio, where Frank was born in Medina County in 1861 at the start of the Civil War. His family moved to Michigan before settling near Shiocton, Wis. in 1870.
“That was about the same time Frank’s two uncles started as stage coach drivers in Kansas, and they had long careers.
The oldest, Byron M. Terrill, was written up in many newspapers in Kansas as the “last of the old-time stagecoach drivers” when he died in 1902. He drove for the Overland Stage Co., the South West Stage Co. and the Ferguson Stage Co. Among the famous people who rode with him were Horace Greeley, John Brown. General Sherman, the African explorer Henry Stanley and almost all of the territorial governors. He remained in the business for over 30 years and was still running a stage line when he died in 1902.
Albert W. Terrill, Frank’s youngest uncle, drove stagecoaches in the early years from southern Kansas to Fort Sill, Oklahoma,” Terrill said. “He ran through Indian territory and faced the threat of hold-ups all those years only to be killed in 1921 when he was hit by a street car in Wichita. “That’s the way it goes.”
Frank was a jack of all trades, working as a lumberjack, farmer, small business owner, carpenter, barber, justice of the peace and plant manager.
He loved to fish and hunt, and was about the same age as Annie Oakley, who was probably the greatest marksman you can think of.”
“My dad told me a story when I was using this gun as a kid,” Terrill said. “He said, ‘My Uncle Frank shot enough squirrels one year with that gun to have a squirrel coat made from the hides of the squirrels.’ Can you imagine how many squirrels would it take to make a coat?’” Great uncle Frank must have been a good shot.
This Stevens .22 rifle has a thick and true metal barrel and a Lyman adjustable rear sight to make for accurate shooting. A repair to the wooden stock was made, probably because the rifle was so good it was worth keeping.
“I tell you what, this is the gun to take out in the woods use and then pass it on to your son,” Terrill said. “I used it as a kid, and it was always fun to shoot.”
Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge
My father, Carleton M. Terrill, was the most dedicated partridge hunter I’ve ever known. His love of hunting, no doubt, was passed on by his father, Merton M. Terrill, who was born near Shiocton in 1875.
My dad was a partridge hunter. He never called it grouse hunting. He said he was going partridge hunting.”
My father was excited to receive this 1922 Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge shotgun on his 16th birthday in 1923, and he hunted with it for a number of years. Both he and I shot our first partridges with this double-barrel.
Carleton’s father was also an avid hunter. “They would jump into his 1920 Model T Ford and take off for parts unknown to hunt,” Terrill said. “My dad said you would probably get 6 or 7 miles before you had to change a tire because it went flat.”
There were other times they would climb aboard a train bound for some remote area, and have the train stop in the middle of nowhere. They would get off with all their gear to hunt or fish, and on the way back they would flag down a train for the ride home.
Terrill remembers his father allowing him to use the LeFever as a 12-year-old boy.
“I carried it into the woods once. I don’t think there was a shell in it, and a bird went up into a tree,” Terrill said.
Terrill’s father slipped a shell into the firearm, and asked the youngster to see if he can knock the bird out of the tree. “Well I did,” Terrill said. “The bird fell, and I almost fell over because as a 12-year-old kid a double barrel does have a bit of a kick.”
Daniel Lefever received the patent for the hammerless shotgun in 1883. The company was taken over by Ithaca in 1916, and Ithaca manufactured Lefever Nitro Special shotguns until 1947.
Terrill called the hammerless shotgun an innovation over previous shotguns that had hammers. He called those earlier firearms with hammers “inherently dangerous.”
“If you set the gun down the wrong way and it hit a stump or something that gun went off,” Terrill said.
“This gun is in very workable condition. The barrel is clean. It is a solid gun. It breaks down. You can store it in two pieces,” Terrill said.
“I know my dad shot his first partridge with it. So did I,” Terrill said.
“You have fun with it. Pass it along to a grandson or a child. Have fun with it,” Terrill said.
At auction
Carow called the Squirrel Gun “fabulous,” noting on the first night the firearm hit a bid of $1,350.
Auctioneer Mac MacDowell of Mac S Auction Service in Rice Lake described the firearm as “a very unique gun.” He thanked Terrill for making the donations.
“You won’t find another one in this nice of shape. The barrel is perfect on it. I tell you what. It is great looking,” McDowell said.
The Squirrel Gun was sold to Ladysmith resident Jeff Allard, who had the high bid of $1,550 over three nights of bidding.
“I like guns, and I like older guns,” Allard said. “But it was the story. That is what I fell for.”
Carow spoke highly of the Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge as the last night of bidding got underway.
“This gun is just as wonderful as the last one,” Carow said.
MacDowell described the firearm as a collectible.
“This is a beautiful gun. It is a side-by-side. It is really great,” MacDowell said.
The Lefever Nitro Special 12 gauge was sold to Rick Nash of Ladysmith with a $1,500 top bid over three days.
The story is more than just the guns, according to Carow.
“It is the John Terrill story,” Carow said. “The prices reflect people’s respect for John Terrill, and also the stories that go with the guns.”
