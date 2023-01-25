10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Firefighters from Sheldon, Ladysmith and Jump River fought a fire at the home of Martin Yoder in below zero temperatures. The blaze was extinguished, and 90 percent of the contents were saved.
A fundraising campaign was started in an effort to have Ladysmith designated a Wisconsin Main Steet community.
Ladysmith police answered twice as many calls in 2012 than they did in 2011, according to Ladysmith Police Chief Allen Lobermeier.
The Indianhead Community Action Agency was conducting to survey to determine how many homeless individuals lived in the area.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Ladysmith City Council discussed options for filling the mayoral post vacated when incumbent Marty Reynolds resigned. No decision, however, was made.
The Bruce and Dawn Thomas family was preparing to move into their new modular home in Ladysmith that replaced the house destroyed by the Sept. 2, 2002, tornado.
Jimmy Leonhard, UW football star, returned to Flambeau High School to speak about setting goals and working hard. He also signed autographs for students.
Bill Stoughton, 58, ended a 31-year career in education. The Ladysmith teacher and administrator was honored at a retirement luncheon at the Ladysmith Middle School.
Craig Voldberg, a Rusk County native, was ordained as a deacon at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board was considering borrowing up to $802,000 from the State Trust Fund to make the high school and middle school handicapped accessible.
The city and county were looking at applying for a federal grant to construct a business incubator building in the city’s industrial park with hopes of creating 125 jobs.
It was announced that the 1995 Alice in Dairyland finals would be held in Rusk County.
The Ladysmith High School basketball team was to put its undefeated record on the line at Spooner playing the Railroaders, who also were undefeated.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Carol Solsrud was named undersheriff by sheriff William Volkman, who took office in January. As undersheriff she replaced Gary Fetting, who had been chief deputy under sheriff Bill Miller. As Fetting had relinquished his union membership when he became chief deputy he was out of a job.
A rural Ladysmith man received a skull fracture, a broken left leg and a broken nose when he was struck by a snowmobile on Menasha Avenue in Ladysmith. The operator of the snowmobile left the scene but was later found and charged.
Swanke Lumber Co. began production in its new mill in the city’s industrial park.
The hospital auxiliary donated $11,000 worth of equipment to the hospital and nursing home. Art Olson was honored for donated 5,000 hours to the auxiliary since becoming a member.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The prospect that Rusk County could be left without a hospital arose after the Servants of Mary announced they could no longer continue operation of St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Joseph on the Flambeau Nursing Home in Ladysmith. They cited federal regulations that posed too much a burden for a religious community of 140 sisters.
Bear Creek Mining Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kennecott Copper Corp., announced it would purchase additional land in the Town of Grant near the ore deposit. The company already owned 345 acres outright and was contemplating another 2,000 acres it held options on.
The Ladysmith City Council denied Class A off sale beverage licenses to the Hi-Way 8 Motel and the Log Cabin Store.
President Nixon announced to the nation on Jan. 23 that agreement had been reached to end the Vietnam War. A cease fire was to take effect Jan. 27 and all U.S. troops withdrawn in 60 days.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Rusk County Medical Society announced it would sponsor the oral polio immunization program for the county with the first of three clinics scheduled for February.
Ladysmith was to receive a federal grant of $121,750 for additions to the sewage treatment plant. A secondary digester was to improve the breakdown of wastes at the plant.
Two men who robbed the Farmers Store in Bruce were sentenced to 22 years in prison by county judge Don Sterlinske.
The Ladysmith Community Club was planning to hold its annual banquet at the high school. Cost of the banquet and a year’s membership in the organization was $3.
Ladysmith High School students surpassed the standards for physical fitness outlined by President Kennedy in his national fitness program.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The Ladysmith Industries Committee, a newly-formed group dedicated to bringing new industry to town, was conducting a labor survey as a first step.
Despite a shortage of snow, skiers were finding plenty of thrills at Mt. Atlanta ski area in the Blue Hills of Rusk County.
The Dairyland Power Cooperative agreed to compensate the Lake Superior District Power Co. for loss of generating capacity at the Big Falls hydrostation, which was owned by the latter. The new REA dam on the Flambeau River was downstream from the Big Falls dam.
Seventeen men became charter members of the Sheldon Lions Club. George Mertz was president. Other officers were C.D. Hegeholz and Harold Sanford.
An electric range valued at $315 topped the list of items for the polio auction of the air which was to be broadcast over WLDY radio.
Bob Meslow, Chippewa Falls center, set a scoring record in the new Ladysmith High School gym. He sank 19 field goals and three free throws for a total of 41 points. The Cardinals beat the Lumberjacks 79-68.
The West & True garage in Ladysmith advertised the 1953 Willys Aero for as low as $1,499.50.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Two Ladysmith men, Roy Bingham and Ed Fultz, were working as engineers in the transportation of submarines from the Manitowoc shipyards to New Orleans via way of the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.
Rusk County was hit with 30 degree below zero weather and drifting of snow, which made travel difficult. Soo Line passenger trains and freight trains were getting though but running late.
Daniel Cox, who settled near what is now Sheldon in 1896, died at his home in Eau Claire.
Gordon Brooks, who settled at Ladysmith in 1901, died at the age of 83.
The Office of Pric Administration announced that more than 200 grocery items, from canned fruit and vegetables to catsup would be rationed in the near future.
A Ladysmith taxi service would take riders anywhere in the city, day or night for two bits.
Heavy movements of grain and lumber were being made from west to east on the Soo Line.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
A petition bearing 208 signatures asked for abandonment of the commission form of government in Ladysmith in favor of a mayor-council government.
The standpipe of the city’s water tower was decorated with a 60-foot icicle, the result of a leak in the slipjoint of the pipe.
Mr. and Mrs. M. Littlejohn, who came to Ladysmith from Minnesota in 1900, celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary. Mr. Littlejohn was approaching his 90th year.
The Rusk County Oil Co. became the Rite-Way Oil Co., according to president F.H. Karlman.
Skating, tobogganing and skiing were to be the highlights of the first annual winter frolic sponsored by the Vinton Moore American Legion Post of Ladysmith. Following the outdoor activities, mulligan stew was to be served.
Among the features at the Unique Theater was “Crazy” starring Harold Lloyd and “Second Hand Wife” starring Sally Eilers and Ralph Bellamy.
A barrel of lutefisk was being prepared to be served at the annual lutefisk supper given by the men of Hope Lutheran Church.
Qualifying for Girl Scout Tenderfoot degrees were Misses Bebe Falge, Patsy Speidel, Edna Hughes, Arbutus McDermid, Audry Stanton and Vivian Sergent.
It was reported that a collective farm was to be established on the John Dietz farm, site of the famous battle of Cameron Dam. Developers expected to erect 50 homes on the site.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The Ladysmith Cooperative Creamery held its annual meeting and reported that $77,000 worth of butter was made in 1922. Feed sales were more than $43,000.
Former Rusk County residents living in southern California held their winter picnic with quite a number attending.
Louis Luerth was returning from a radio concert when he discovered a fire at the E.A. Laidlaw residence on E. Miner Avenue. He called firemen from the G.E Miner home. The blaze was all but extinguished when firemen arrived.
The Wis. Conservation Commission reported that 150 deer had been killed in Rusk County during the last deer season. Conservation warden L.J. Soule estimated it was closer to 1,000.
There was to be an art show at the Sheldon School featuring reproductions of famous art masterpieces.
John Pintal, Soo Line telegraph operator at Weyerhaeuser, took an indefinite leave, and Clarence Hanson was the relief operator.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
E.M. Worden announced he had sold his department store in Ladysmith to the Thompson Co. He had been in business in Ladysmith for the past 12 years.
H.A. Dimock was doing business in his new building on W. Second Street in Ladysmith. The drug store was located on the first floor. It had a decorative tile floor, oak woodwork and a handsome steel ceiling. (It later housed the Back Door Cafe.)
A 14-year-old Maple Hill youth lost fingers on one hand when a stick of dynamite he was holding exploded.
Emmons Thompson and Dale McNalley each purchased Yale motorcycles.
The engine pulling the “Velvet Special,” southbound passenger train No. 18, broke down as it was coming into Ladysmith. Another locomotive had to be sent from Owen. The train pulled out six and one-half hours late.
There was a possibility that Ladysmith would qualify for city mail delivery.
Fred George, pioneer resident of Weyerhaeuser, died. He formerly owned the hotel and livery barn in the village.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Paper was to be manufactured at the Menasha Paper Co. mill in Ladysmith beginning Jan. 26. The machinery would produce 40,000 pounds of paper per day. The paper machine was 208 feet long and weighed 640,000 pounds. It came to the site in 16 rail cars.
An electric motor was put in the new pump house at the Gerard Hotel. Electric lights, steam heat and hot and cold running water were among other improvements to the hotel, built in 1901.
J.E. Regan of St. Paul was the new night operator at the Soo Line depot in Ladysmith.
It was rumored that the Omaha rail line was to be extended from Holcombe to Ladysmith and that Judge Manning would build it.
The “Ladysmith Idea” made an impression on everyone who visited the village. The village was growing so fast an “old settler” was anyone who resided there more than six months.
After being without electric lights for two weeks, the Village of Ladysmith was no longer in the dark.
O.C. Sabin was appointed general agent for the Gates Land Co. He had been with the firm of Manning & Sabin for some time.
The increasing demand for telephones in Ladysmith would sooner or later necessitate removal of the present switchboard at the central station and replacing it with one that had 200 drops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.