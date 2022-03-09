A Minnesota man was sentenced in Rusk County Circuit Court, Monday, Feb. 28, for his involvement in a 2019 ATV crash that left one man dead and another severely injured.
Brennon T. Plaisted, 29, Isanti, Minn., pleaded guilty to one felony count of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing bodily harm and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.
Plaisted was originally charged with one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and one felony count of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Plaisted entered a plea agreement and his charges were amended.
According to the criminal complaint, at 1:45 p.m., Sept. 14, 2019 Wisconsin Department of Natural resources responded to an ATV crash on County B in the Town of Richland.
Prior to the crash ATV driver Alan Hanson and his passenger were returning to a cabin during a bachelor party. After the crash, life saving measures were attempted on Hanson; however, he was pronounced dead after sustaining fatal head and neck injuries from the crash. The passenger sustained mild-post concussive symptoms as well as abrasions, wrist pain and cuts from the crash.
Plaisted was the driver of a UTV and had one passenger. There were several other ATV’s following the group traveling northbound on County B. Plaisted was seen driving near the center line on County B next to Hanson.
The criminal complaint alleges contact between the UTV and ATV was made, causing the ATV to veer right at impact. The ATV tipped as it entered the east ditch and rolled over.
Hanson and his passenger were ejected into the ditch when the ATV rolled over and continued into the nearby field. At impact, the UTV rotated clockwise across both lanes of travel and came to a stop facing southbound.
Following the crash Plaisted and two others began performing life saving measures on Hanson until first responders arrived.
Initially the criminal complaint alleges Plaisted denied colliding with the ATV and denied drinking that morning. However, when speaking with DNR wardens, Plaisted’s eyes were glossy and red and he spoke with a thick tongue. At the scene, Plaisted had several inconsistencies in his account of the crash from what other witnesses reported.
Plaisted failed field sobriety tests and a preliminary breath test. He was placed under arrest and transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Ladysmith for a legal blood draw. At the time of the crash, Plaisted’s blood alcohol content was .329.
As part of the plea agreement, in Rusk County Circuit Court on Monday, Feb. 28, Plaisted entered into deferred agreement for a five-year period whereby if he successfully satisfies all of the conditions, the felony count will be amended to a lesser misdemeanor charge.
Plaisted was sentenced to six months in a county jail on the other two charges and two years probation, with three days credit and Huber privileges. He is allowed to serve that time in any jail at no cost to Rusk County. He is to report to jail in 14 days from the hearing.
As part of his sentencing, Plaisted must install an ignition interlock device on any personal, but not business, vehicle he operates. He must also complete 300 hours of community service and serve 60 of those hours each year during his five-year period.
He must also complete one speaking engagement with the Department of Natural Resources per year and speak on the effect this incident has had on his life and those around him. The deceased victim’s father said in court that he, too, would speak. This aspect of Plaisted’s sentencing falls under restorative justice.
Plaisted must complete an alcohol and other drug assessment and complete any recommended treatment and programming within 30 days of sentencing and submit proof of completion to the court. Also as part of his sentencing, Plaisted must complete random alcohol and drug testing and have the results sent to Rusk County Circuit Court monthly. While under this agreement, he must maintain absolute sobriety.
He must pay $46,761.81 in restitution, $300 in fines and court costs.
The last obligation Plaisted has in his sentencing agreement is that he must on or around Sept. 14 of each year, return to where the crash occurred on County B and clean the highway.
If Plaisted is unable to complete these conditions of his sentencing, he will return to Rusk County Circuit Court where he could be sentenced up to 10 years incarceration.
During the plea and sentencing hearing, the court heard several individuals on behalf of the victims speak before sentencing Plaisted.
Rachel Erickson, fiance to deceased victim Alan Nelson, spoke about the absence of Nelson’s death has had on both her and her young children. She called Plaisted’s actions reckless and repulsive that at the time of the crash he claimed not to have been drinking or driving.
“I hope you think of him, from time to time, and about the life that you have that Alan does not,” said Rachel Erickson.
Rachel Erickson asked Rusk County Circuit Judge Steven Anderson take her sentencing request into account as she requested Plaisted be sentenced to two years, five months and two weeks in jail which, according to Erickson, is the amount of time the family has waited for sentencing.
Greg Erickson recalled Sept. 14 being the saddest day of his life and that “nothing hurts more than losing Alan.” Greg Erickson spoke to Plaisted’s recollection of the events on Sept. 14 as a lie and a “cop-out” due to his intoxication.
Injured victim Jordan Walls, who had been on the ATV when Plaisted struck it, said he was Nelson’s best friend and added, “the world is smaller without him in it.” Walls also spoke of his ongoing medical challenges he sustained in the crash.
In her sentencing argument, Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna said, “no one will ever be whole again. Everyone loses in this case.”
Barna said that due to the seriousness of the case, Plaisted must be punished with jail time. While he has no criminal history his past history has many traffic offenses and an underage drinking offense, which according to Barna, making her look at a history of negligence on the part of Plaisted.
Plaisted had completed a safety test to operate a UTV and “has been able to afford the best attorneys” said Barna.
“While we want to promote tourism, but drinking this amount, we have to protect the public,” said Barna.
Barna recommended a one year sentence on the misdemeanor counts because, according to her, anything less would depreciate the seriousness of the offenses. In speaking of the $46,761.81 restitution, Barna said “money doesn’t make people whole, but it will help and the victims are entitled to it.”
Defense attorney Bruno Frederick began his sentencing argument by reiterating the terms of the plea agreement. Frederick said that an extra penalty Plaisted has suffered during this time is that he has surrendered his hunting guns and hasn’t been able to hunt since the incident.
Frederick acknowledged that everyone in the bachelor party was drinking “and it doesn’t excuse the conduct of his client, it is an accident of two intoxicated drivers.” Frederick recommended Plaisted to serve 30 days in jail.
Plaisted addressed the court by recollecting the events of the crash. He told the court that he and two others tried to resuscitate Nelson. “I felt helpless, panicked and was praying to help Alan,” said Plaisted.
“Over the last two years, I’ve made the decision to stay home,” said Plaisted of how his life has changed since the accident. He added that he has been withdrawn since the incident and often thinks about the others involved in this incident.
“No matter what I do, I can’t get those images out of my head,” said Plaisted.
Since the crash, Plaisted told the court that he has been volunteering to hopefully positively influence others and to try to make a difference.
“I can’t change what happened but I can be a better man because of it,” said Plaisted and he apologized to the victims and their families.
Anderson spoke to the victims saying there is nothing the court can do to make you feel better, but that he hoped that one day they could find forgiveness as a way for grief and Plaisted to stop controlling their lives.
Anderson weighed the seriousness of the crime, Plaisted’s character and the need to protect the public.
While Plaisted has no prior criminal history, “you went from law abiding citizen to now sitting in a court room for killing one person and seriously injuring another,” said Anderson.
One aspect of concern for Anderson was Plaisted’s behavior following the crash and his account of the crash. The criminal complaint alleges Plaisted deflected responsibility of his drinking.
“You are not a monster,” said Anderson and continued “this was no accident, you were whooping it up, you were really drinking. This is more than an accident.” Anderson told Plaisted that he should have known about the dangers of drinking and driving and should have been able to avoid it.
While many people during the crash were drinking, Anderson told Plaisted, “everyone is jointly culpable, but you are culpable.” At the time of the crash Plaisted’s blood alcohol content was more than four time the legal limit.
“Jail is not a deterrent in this circumstance, jail is not a deterrent for someone who drinks,” said Anderson. Without programming and treatment in jail, Anderson told Plaisted that the restorative justice speaking engagements would benefit the public more profoundly than jail.
