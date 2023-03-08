The Rusk County Board met Thursday, Feb. 23, and passed a new amended controversial resolution that allows virtual access for the public to county board meetings but not its numerous committee meetings. The decision also does not require any online storage of board meetings held virtually.
The board spent much of the meeting discussing a resolution allowing access to meetings through virtual means. Arguments against the resolution regarded concerns over closed captioning and cost of equipment and staff required to run virtual access and increasing staff workloads.
County Supervisor Dave Willingham addressed some of these concerns by saying all that was needed to allow virtual access is a computer and virtual access had the potential to decrease staff workloads as it might lead to fewer public records requests.
An amendment to the virtual access resolution stated all meetings would be recorded and posted to the Rusk County website after the meeting was held.
Board member Jonathon Unterschuetz said of the amendment, “We should walk before we run.” He highlighted the need to first allow virtual access before they worry about the logistics of posting meetings online.
The amendment to record and post meetings online failed with only seven members in favor and eleven against.
Area residents have continued their efforts to have the Rusk County Board return virtual access to government meetings since cutting off video and teleconferencing to the public last fall.
Erin Webster and Nanci Mertes have waged a phone call campaign and petition drive with little success. Webster also has posted her own recordings of county meetings on social meeting.
Mertes points to county resolution 20-09, originally adopted by the county board in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution that has a paragraph that allows virtual access to open meetings should the need arise, stating “in-person attendance may not meet health and safety objectives” as the county tries to “ensure the health and safety of the Rusk County staff, residents and those traveling throughout Rusk County.” Directly after the passing of this resolution, virtual access instructions were placed on all agendas allowing the public to telephone in to listen to elected officials in action during open meetings.
Virtual access to Rusk County government meetings continued until about October of 2022, when this access was abruptly suspended, according to Mertes. She believes the decision was made administratively without explanation to the public or without explanation of who on the county board authorized the suspension.
The resolution states in lines 47 and 48, “Be it further resolved that this resolution will remain in effect until rescinded by the Rusk County Board of Supervisors.”
As of now, it appears the Rusk County Board has not voted to rescind Resolution 20-09, leading Mertes and Webster to question why virtual access to county meetings was halted.
In the last year, health concerns about COVID-19 have waned. Many governments have lifted emergency actions taken during the pandemic.
Mertes also cites the county is not posting committee meeting minutes to the county website, citing more than a dozen instances where months have passed since meetings were held without any minutes available online for the public.
A second amendment was suggested to only allow virtual access to board meetings and not committee meetings.
County Supervisor Lois Goode stated committee meetings were a time for discussion and ideas. Members should not have to worry about someone taking offense at ideas and concerns expressed during committee meetings, especially if the members later change their minds.
Goode said, “If everybody knows everything everybody said that you don’t stick with, should you be held accountable for that?”
Willingham was against the amendment saying it was the committee meetings the public really wanted virtual access to. The argument was made that access to committee meetings would allow the public to see the thought process behind why the board makes certain decisions.
The amendment to exclude committee meetings from virtual access was approved with eleven in favor and seven against.
The resolution to allow virtual access to county board meetings, amended to exclude committee meetings, passed with seventeen in favor and one against.
In other matters, the board discussed the annual highway report and appointing a health and human services director.
Highway operation manager Tim Meyer gave the board an update for the Rusk County Highway Department. Currently, the department has 25 employees. The average age of the county’s plow trucks is 14 years. According to a 5-year plan outlined by Meyer, the department would work on county roads P, G and M in 2023. In 2024, they would fix issues on county roads X and J and various bridges. County roads D and M are slated for work in 2025. In 2026, County J will be worked on. Both county roads J and W will receive work in 2027.
County Health and Human Services Director Jeremey Jacobs, who resigned the position earlier this year, was reinstated to the position. He stated his return was due to him thinking the grass was greener on the other side. Jacobs said, “I’m a county person. I didn’t realize how much of a county person I was.”
Ashley Nelson, who held the position of Health and Human Services director since Jan. 2023, resigned from the position. Nelson addressed the board. She spoke of gossip and rumors that had been circulating regarding her position and her resignation. She spoke of the possibility that the rumors had been started by a board member or a member of the Rusk County staff. She stated these allegations were hurtful and unprofessional. Nelson said, “I’ve worked here for nine years. This is the worst it’s ever been.”
The county board also discussed changing hours for the economic development and tourist specialist from 20 to 29, ATV and snowmobile trail maintenance and development, 2023 County Conservation AIDS program, recreational boating facilities, Rusk County Species and Habitat Conservation Agreement and a new safety manual. All items passed by majority vote.
Approval of a forestry technician job description, which included needing a forestry degree and a CDL, was not passed.
The board authorized a request for qualifications for architectural engineering services and requests for proposals for a construction manager for courthouse renovations and a new county jail. Proposals for these services and renovations will be sent out with a question deadline of March 15. A submittal deadline will be April 5.
The board met in closed session to discuss plans to repurpose or sell the former Marshfield Clinic building. Both the county-owned hospital building and Marshfield Clinic building will become vacant in the next few weeks as Marshfield Clinic Health Systems opens a new medical center a short distance west on Port Arthur Road. A decision was made to put a RFP (request for proposal) out as soon as possible and to have results by the next board meeting.
