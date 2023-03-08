The Rusk County Board met Thursday, Feb. 23, and passed a new amended controversial resolution that allows virtual access for the public to county board meetings but not its numerous committee meetings. The decision also does not require any online storage of board meetings held virtually.

The board spent much of the meeting discussing a resolution allowing access to meetings through virtual means. Arguments against the resolution regarded concerns over closed captioning and cost of equipment and staff required to run virtual access and increasing staff workloads. 

