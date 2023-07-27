10 YEARS AGO (2013)
After local residents challenged the legality of a city using property tax revenue to make a donation to another city in another state, the council postponed. Former Mayor Lynn Fredrick, who served as director of the city’s recovery efforts after the city’s 2002 storm, approached city officials with a proposal to have area residents make donations into a special segregated fund and use that money to make the tornado relief donation in Ladysmith’s name, forgoing the city’s planned donation from the general fund.
Flambeau School District Administrator Matt Spets told the board each absence counts against the school district’s enrollment count, directly affecting state aid. One policy change to be included in the student handbook limits the “needed at home” reason to only twice per year. However, each excuse will be reviewed on its own merit.
Leader Dog #8547 became the four-legged friend who helped Ralph Barten see through different eyes. The dog’s name was “Nelson.” For more than a decade the yellow lab would work as a leader dog for Barten, giving the Ladysmith man mobility he lost after losing his sight. Ralph and Jo Barten recently celebrated Nelson’s 12th birthday, but lost the dog following several health-related issues with the animal in recent years.
Glen Flora Days marks 30th anniversary, kicking off the annual celebration on July 6, 2013.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Rusk County supervisors were to be asked a second time to carry over $251,000 in health and human services funds to help elderly and disabled county residents in need of long-term support.
Fred and Leona Peterson were named grand marshals of the Glen Flora parade.
Roads in the Grant Town development were being graded as businesses prepared to open to the public.
The “Ladysmith” lettering from the city water tower destroyed by the 2002 tornado was put on display at the Rusk County Historical Society Museum.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Area school districts were re-examining their proposed budgets after approval of a state budget which capped revenues and teacher salaries.
Gov. Tommy Thompson announced he would attend a picnic celebrating opening of the Flambeau Mine south of Ladysmith.
Retired Ladysmith attorney and former Rusk County Judge Rodney Lee Young died July 15.
Over 25 teams participated in the Mardi Gras citizens water fights. The men’s division was won by Zich & Sons 1, and the women’s division by Morgan Connection 2.
Randy Braun resigned as teacher at the Ladysmith Middle School to become middle school principal at Phillips.
The Northwoods Players presented “Romeo & Juliet” on the banks of the Flambeau in Memorial Park.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Fire destroyed a metal barn and 5,000 bales of hay on the Robert Soltis farm at Glen Flora.
One of the unique features of the Mardi Gras was a tractor pull — but with a twist. Four-person teams pulled a 7,000 pound tractor.
An all-class reunion for the Rusk County Normal School brought 143 alumni to the Tee-A-Way in Ladysmith on July 9. Former principals Autie Sanford and G.T. Longbottom attended.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
John Digman, WEAU weatherman, crowned Christine Zahorski of Weyerhaeuser as 1973 Northland Mardi Gras queen. First princess was Julie Vierck of Bruce, Second princess was Cheryl Patrick of Flambeau. The coronation took place on the Memorial Park tennis courts. The weather was ideal for the annual celebration.
A 29-year-old man was seriously burned when fire swept through the garage of a summer home in the Town of Big Falls. He was taken to the burn center at St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Linda Goucher of Winter was crowned Northland Mardi Gras queen. Linda Yager of Conrath was 1st runner-up, and Bonnie Jacques of Ladysmith was 2nd runner-up.
The Flambeau School District’s annual meeting nearly broke up over consideration of what to do with the high school vocational agriculture and industrial arts programs. Both were hampered by lack of space in the existing high school.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Blessed with favorable weather for the first time in six years, the Northland Mardi Gras had both record attendance and record receipts. Immediately after the street parade a crowed estimated at 25,000 walked down the bridge to Memorial Park.
Mary Ellen McCabe was crowned Mardi Gras queen by state attorney general Vernon Thompson. First runner-up was Gloria Olsen of Bruce. Second runner-up was Claramae Hanson of Ladysmith.
Fire of unknown origin destroyed a modern barn and 85 tons of hay at the L.A. Juergens farm in the Town of Grow. The loss was estimated at $15,000.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Lt. Col. Gerald Maloney, 45, a former sheriff of Rusk County, died of a heart ailment while addressing troops in Australia. A 1914 graduate of Ladysmith High School, he served with Troop K of Ladysmith in World War I. He passed the state bar exam in 1925 and was practicing law in Madison. Active in the National Guard, he entered active service at the outbreak of the current war.
A telegram received as the Soo Line depot in Ladysmith from “Bud” Lowell simply said: “I’m okay.” Lowell was believed to have been on the cruiser Helena which was sunk by the Japanese. He also was on the Oklahoma which sank when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Early Eby, 8, died in a tragic accident south of Tony. The boy was standing in front of a team hitched to a hay wagon when the horses were spooked. The boy initially avoided the horses and hung onto the tongue of the wagon, be he lost his grip and was trampled to death.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
A Kennan man was injured when the Model T Ford coupe he was driving collided head-on with a big Buick from Chicago. The nearly new Buick was sold to a Kennan garage man for $6 and a car without license plates came from Hayward to pick up the men driving it. The license plate was removed from the Buick, as were guns and masks in the back.
John “Daddy” Kiesling, who came to Bruce in 1902 and settled at Exeland in 1910, died at the age of 77.
The first paper was made July 24 by the Peavey Paper Co, which took over the idled paper mill in Ladysmith. Adjustments were being made on the No. 2 paper machine. Mechanics were also getting the No. 3 machine ready to produce newsprint, railroad manila, poster stock, mimeography paper and paper toweling.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The east and central sections of the concrete retaining wall near the Gerard Hotel corner were completed.
Jack London’s “The Abysmal Brute” was to be shown at the Unique Theater in Ladysmith.
A Conrath family escaped death when they ate homemade bread in which arsenic had mistakenly been added as an ingredient.
Quite a few families in the Cloverland community enjoyed a picnic lunch at Paul’s Grove along the Deer Tail.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
A young man from Waukegan drowned when he attempted to ride down Big Falls on the Flambeau River. His boat was demolished. A companion and a dog made it safely to shore. The man’s body was recovered five miles down river.
Minnie Woodard (later Minnie MacCumber) and Selma Schleglmilch received electrical shocks when lightning struck the water tank at the pea cannery where they worked. A team parked outside the plant was frightened by the lightning bolt and took off. The wagon was demolished.
Mr. and Mrs. A.D. Putney, residents of Ladysmith for the past 10 years, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Two railroad contractors building the extension of the Omaha rail line from Holcombe were in Ladysmith looking over the lay of the land. The survey showed more grading needed to be done than was first thought.
Ladysmith school clerk Bishel said the census of children between the ages of 4 and 20 was 405, an increase of more than 33 percent in one year.
At an adjourned school meeting held in the new school building, electors voted to install a steam heating plant in that school at a cost of $2,500.
Ladysmith businessmen squared off in a game of baseball. The Polly Wogs beat the Zig Zags 12-9.
