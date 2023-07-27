 10 YEARS AGO (2013) 

After local residents challenged the legality of a city using property tax revenue to make a donation to another city in another state, the council postponed.   Former Mayor Lynn Fredrick, who served as director of the city’s recovery efforts after the city’s 2002 storm, approached city officials with a proposal to have area residents make donations into a special segregated fund and use that money to make the tornado relief donation in Ladysmith’s name, forgoing the city’s planned donation from the general fund. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.