The owner of a Ladysmith bowling center that experienced building structure issues last winter and did not reopen to bowlers is eying a new development in the city.
Jim West, owner of West Cove Lanes, is part of a group that recently purchased the Indianhead Community Action Agency Connections store.
State and county real estate transaction records show Indianhead Community Action Agency sold Connections, 500 W. Ninth St. N, for $425,000, to JB & J Three LLC. The sale was recorded Dec. 14 with the Rusk County Register of Deeds office and with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Over recent history, the property has been owned by TF James Company, a retail and commercial real estate developer in Omaha, Neb.; Shopko Stores Inc., the parent company of Pamida; Investors Real Estate Trust Properties, an apartment-community living property management company in Minot, N.D.; and Indianhead Community Action Agency, based in Ladysmith.
Indianhead bought the property in 2010. Since then, it has used the site mainly for its food pantry and thrift store operations.
Real estate records show no property taxes were paid for the 4.19 acre lot and building under ICAA ownership.
The last time records show property taxes paid for the property was in 2010 tax year when valuations totaled $1.13 million for the land and improvements. This breaks down to $809,800 for improvements and $324,600 for land. Taxes that year totaled $27,165.
No taxes were assessed in 2011, due in 2012 and following years.
JB & J Three LLC formed Nov. 28, 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions Business Registration. James West is its agent at 1011 Edgewood Ave., Ladysmith, site of West Cove Lanes.
With the parcel back in private ownership prior to the end of 2022, it becomes eligible for paying property taxes in 2023.
The site is in a Tax Incremental District. As a result, its property taxes will remain in that TID to help pay for debt associated with municipal borrowing that funds infrastructure improvements within the district.
The TID Plan allows for developer grants at the discretion of the city council. That property or anything within the half-mile halo zone are eligible for that.
“Also in play would be the business renovation program that was a spin off of the Main Street facade program,” City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr. said. “The developer hasn’t reached out about anything yet.”
Indianhead officials did not respond to a request for information about its Connections operations.
Indianhead purchased the former Pamida site almost one year to the date that the store, which employed three part-time and 12 full-time employees, closed its doors for good in the city where it had operated for 19 years. It closed on Sept. 11, 2009.
