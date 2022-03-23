The Ladysmith Common Council voted 7-0, Monday, to approve a director’s report on two upcoming street reconstruction projects. The council also voted unanimously on March 14 to approve a preliminary resolution declaring an intent to exercise special assessments for two upcoming street reconstruction projects.
The city is proceeding this year with reconstructing the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac east of W. Fifth Street and E. 10th Street N between Menasha and Park avenues.
Special assessments for E. 10th Street N total $124,899. This breaks down to $54,478 for sanitary sewer, $61,781 for water and $8,539 for curb and gutter. There is no sidewalk work being done
Special assessments for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac total $119,064. This breaks down to $64,252 for sanitary sewer and $54,812 for water. There is no sidewalk or curb and gutter work being done.
Public hearings on the special assessments will be held on April 11 for Summit Avenue and April 25 for E. 10th Street N.
The council will act on levying the assessments after the hearing.
Last month, the council voted unanimously to award the reconstruction of E. 10th Street N from Menasha to Park avenues to Haas Sons with the low bid of $362,960. A-1 Excavating bid $400,511 and McCabe Construction bid $399,399.
The council also voted unanimously last month to award a project for the Summit Avenue cul-de-sac to Haas Sons with the low base bid of $356,847. A-1 Excavating bid $444,345 and McCabe Construction bid $433,367. Added costs not part of the base bid include directional boring for storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main.
The council also voted unanimously last month to table bids for Lindoo Avenue from E. Fourth to E. Sixth streets. Haas Sons bid $589,637, A-1 Excavating bid $653,053 and McCabe Construction bid $696,970
Last month’s actions came a month after council members pledged to do whatever it takes this year to fund reconstruction of Flambeau Avenue between W. Ninth and E. Second streets, as part of a joint project between the city and town of Flambeau. City council meeting minutes from last Dec. 13 indicate a total projected cost of $352,000 to improve Flambeau Avenue. Assuming 50 percent funding from grants applied for, projections show the city’s share is about $120,000 and the county’s share is about $50,000.
Compelling reasons to accept the two project bids were E.10th Street N has not been repaved since its asphalt surface was pulverized in 2020. That resurfacing project stalled to allow underground utilities to be engineered as part of a complete reconstruction after multiple water main breaks.
The Summit Avenue bid came in at 18 percent below the estimated cost. The council was also alerted to rising prices of construction materials, making Summit Avenue work seem like an even bigger bargain.
Also last week, the council overlooked a sizable price increase unanimously approved financing construction of a new shelter over a boxcar and caboose display outside the Rusk County Visitors Center & Rail Display at the intersection of Wis. 27 and Fritz Avenue.
The project was bid last year at $78,000, but with recent construction material price increases the project is now expected to cost about 25 percent more.
“You’d be adding another $20,000 to that price,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson.
The project is being funded with Tax Incremental District 12 revenue. The city is expecting to purchase materials, saving somewhat on sales taxes.
Ald. Bill Morgan told the council the project is not a necessity but delaying the work “sure screws things up.”
The display will be moved 45 feet to the south prior to construction of the shelter and moved back under the structure when work is completed.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted unanimously to authorize its property committee to accept bids on agriculture land lease at its March 31 meeting.
— Unanimously approved spending $15,000 from Tax Incremental District 8 for street pole and park holiday decorations.
— Voted 6-1 to spend $6,000 from Council Grants and Aids for the Northland Mardi Gras.
— Approved this year’s chipseal and crackseal projects with a $65,000 budget including E. Third Street S, from Lake to Worden; W. Fourth Street N, from Miner to Lake; W. Sixth Street N, from Lake to Pederson; Menasha Avenue, from E. Third to E. 16th; W. Fifth Street S, from Fritz to Corbett; Garfield Avenue, from W. Ninth to east terminal end; Sabin Avenue W, from W. Fifth to east terminal end; E. 11th Street N, from U.S. 8 to Shady Lane; E. Ninth Street S, from Lindoo to Sabin; River Avenue, from E. Fifth to east terminal end; E. Eighth Street S, from Worden south to railroad tracks; E. Ninth Street S, from Worden south to railroad tracks; W. Seventh Street N, from Pederson to Lake; Pederson Avenue W., from W. 10th to W. 11th; Pederson Lift Station; Birdie Court; from Eagle to south terminal end; Gokey Road; from E. Ninth to Tiews; and Gates Avenue, from W. Fifth to W. Eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.