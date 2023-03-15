On Tuesday, March 13, a person was injured after a high-speed chase ended in a collision with a tree.
At approximately 8 p.m. on Monday night near Edgewood Avenue and Rocky Ridge Road in Ladysmith, a Rusk County Sheriff’s officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a loud exhaust. The vehicle failed to pull over and began exceeding speeds of over 100 mph as officers pursued.
Spike strips were set out on Stark Road. The vehicle continued through Tony and approached the intersection of County I and U.S. 8 while reaching speeds of 112 mph.
As the vehicle went through Glen Flora, it lost a tire.
The vehicle was going 90 mph when it lost control and hit a tree near Artisans headed towards County B. The driver was ejected.
Life Link was called and transported the driver for medical care.
The driver was the only occupant reported in the vehicle.
A request was made to have the driver undergo a mental health assessment. No assessment was done due to the driver’s injuries.
The identity of the driver was not available this week at press time.
The Hawkins Fire Department responded to the scene due to the vehicle smoking. The vehicle had to be towed off the scene.
