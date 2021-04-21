Following the lifting of the statewide mask mandate, the Bruce School Board voted to continue requiring students to wear masks for the remainder of the school year.
Bruce School Administrator Pat Sturzl opened the discussion of the school’s back to school plan by asking school board members to consider requiring students to continue wearing masks on school buses, in the hallways and in small groups when social distancing couldn’t be followed.
The school had a couple of COVID-19 cases the week leading up to the April 12 school board meeting, however hadn’t had a case since Feb. 10, according to Sturzl. “We’ve made it this far,” said Sturzl of the protection he believes masks have served the school.
During the August school board meeting before the start of the school year, it was mentioned several times that following the lifting of the statewide mask mandate, masks would be strongly recommended, but not required.
Public Health Representative Amanda Weinert said the back to school plan set forth at the beginning of the school year is a fluid document. Weinert said the Department of Public Instruction, DPI, recently updated prevention strategies that allow schools to make use of social distancing of three feet instead of six feet. However, she recommended keeping six-foot social distancing measures at especially the middle and high schools to avoid high transmissions.
School board president Dan Robers said that on the weekends cohorts are not being followed and masks are not typically worn either; he pointed to those measures as not drastically affecting COVID-19 rates among students.
Weinert said that while administrators cannot limit measures outside the school, but she reinforced the school’s need to have a plan of best practices as the virus rapidly changes.
Bruce teacher Kim Schueller said this is the first year there have been fewer sicknesses throughout the school year, owing to the success and need of the masks.
Robers questioned how the school can still enforce a mandate after it’s been lifted. Sturzl said the school still has the option to enforce it as part of the school’s back to school plan.
Parent and U.S. veteran Kyle Craemer said there is a lot of controversy and conflicting information about wearing masks. “I believe masks are the reason we are seeing higher rates of COVID, especially in stricter states,” said Craemer. For Craemer, masks can provide a sense of security, however masks also force the wearer to breath more deeply and risk inhaling, more deeply, the bacteria, fungus and virus particles often found on masks.
School board member Jodi Hopkins asked about the updated quarantine guidelines that came out in January and why the school was not allowing students to return after seven or 14 days. Weinert said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, puts out guidelines and states can choose which ones to adopt and while the CDC is less restrictive, it is good to align with the recommended best practices.
A parent asked whether or not the masks would be recommended when the mandate would be lifted and if the school’s policy would reflect that. Sturzl said when the school created the back to school plan, it allows the school to “have the right to amend as we go along.”
School board member Steve Golat said what while he’s not a fan of wearing masks, “we haven’t closed down, so we must be doing something right.”
Special Education Teacher Woody Keeble said, “my students can’t take care of themselves…I should have the right to run my class the way I want.” Keeble said that he wants to be able to require masks in his classroom.
Regarding the work to transition virtual students back into the classroom, Elementary School Principal Carrie Wessmann said she’s worked very hard with parents to have students back in class. “Students can be asymptomatic and can spread COVID, masks have helped with it,” said Wessmann.
School board member Dan Kempen urged others to require masks saying, “if we don’t keep something in place, we will have chaos.”
In a 5-2 vote, school board members approved keeping the mask requirement in place through the end of the school year.
School board members also approved allowing students to return following an 11-day a COVID-19 quarantine without symptoms and with mandatory masks, six-feet social distancing and provide their own transportation.
The next Bruce school board meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 10.
