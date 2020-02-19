Ladysmith has 26 applicants for an anticipated city administrator job opening. City council members will begin reviewing the applications in closed session at a special meeting on Thursday, Feb. 20.
For about 90 minutes at a Ladysmith All Committees meeting Monday, members of the public criticized how the current administrator’s looming retirement and the council’s search for his successor has been handled so far while city officials backed the process. At least one alderman, however, questioned what so far has transpired.
Council member Bonnie Stoneberg suggested seeking outside search assistance, possibly in the form of retired administrators from other communities. She told the audience she sought legal advice from two labor attorneys about how the search has been handled, adding she was informed there is no conflict of interest between personnel committee members and any of the applicants.
Stoneberg did question how the situation looks to the public, however.
“There is an issue with how it is perceived, and personally I have a concern with it,” Stoneberg said. “But, it is not against the law.”
City Mayor Alan Christianson resigned from the council late Friday, announcing he has applied for the city administrator job. He continues to run unopposed for mayor, so he could be re-elected mayor in April of he is not hired city administrator.
His father, longtime City Administrator Al Christianson, is running for 4th district alderman, and if he wins, he is not allowed under state law to hold both positions. He is being challenged by city resident Gerard Schueller, so Christianson’s victory in the race is not assured. By letter on Tuesday, he formally informed the city of his intent to retire from the administrator job on April 3. Up until now, the lack of a formal announcement to the city by Al Christianson has led some to speculate if he was really going to retire or not.
The city’s personnel committee includes chairman Jon Fields and members Stoneberg and Al Hraban. Members of the public have questioned Fields’ role in the search as a conflict of interest because he plays in a band with Alan Christianson, leading Fields to announce Monday he was stepping off the committee. At recent meetings city officials have said a conflict of interest arises when an individual provides at least 50 percent of a another individual’s support, which is not occurring between Alan Christianson and Fields.
Stoneberg said she was told by the attorneys there is no conflict of interest with Al Christianson’s role as city administrator and his son, Alan Christianson serving as mayor. She called it a moot issue, and the committee was advised to not advertise the position again.
“If we find the applications we have gotten are not meeting the qualifications that we advertised then we can resubmit an ad for more applications,” Stoneberg said. “I want everybody to know that there is nothing more I want done here than the appropriate thing that is best for our city.”
Alan Christianson told the crowd he would waive his rights to confidentiality if asked to be interviewed for city administrator. He asked for the interviews to be done in open session. He added in a small community he knows almost everyone and has helped almost everybody.
“I have nothing to hide,” Alan Christianson said.
Audience members questioned how the process looks to the public. They criticized a city administrator job description change made in 2017, before Fields and Alan Christianson were elected and in response to Al Christianson publicly mulling retirement only later putting those plans on hold.
In the meantime, his son, Alan Christianson ran successfully for mayor. He then appointed new members to committees including personnel, and all the appointments were approved by the city council.
City resident Rick Nash called the job description “dumbed down, criticizing the revision, retiring and hiring process as being “very hard to understand.”
“It is very hard for people to swallow,” Nash said. “It seems funny that all these things when you think about them together everybody might not wonder a little bit.”
Alan Christianson said if he had been aware of his father’s retirement plans and he would apply for the position, he would know better than to recommend to council that Fields lead the council’s personnel committee.
Al Christianson refuted the “dumbed down” allegation about the revised job description for his position. Despite the advertisement saying numerous qualifications for the position are now only “preferred” he said at least one of the job candidates would meet the qualifications even if they were required.
“My point is there is a candidate can meet all these,” said Al Christianson, who did not identify the person he was speaking of. “Why the hell didn’t I set it way up there where nobody else could hit the bar? Why didn’t I?”
City resident Cora Schultz criticized steps taken since 2017, alleging Al Christianson postponed his retirement several years ago to give his son time to build his résumé.
“Then you waited two years to retire and now I have a copy of your son’s résumé. Now he hits all those targets where two years ago he did not. Isn’t that remarkable?” Schultz said.
Stoneberg said the city has not hired an administrator since Al Christianson was hired in 1986. She questioned her committee’s qualifications in the hiring process, recommending seeking outside help, revising the job description again and drafting interview questions to ask.
“We need to clean this up,” Stoneberg said. “I think there is such a conflict of opinion in this room.”
“This is an important position for the city and I hate to see it kicked in the teeth constantly. We need to try and work together so it is done right,” Stoneberg said.
The deadline to apply was Friday and city council members have not seen any of the applications, according to Ald. Brian Groothousen. He said if none of the current applicants are deemed to be qualified, then reopen the position.
“As of right now we haven’t even seen who has applied for the job yet” he said.
“We don’t have a letter of resignation. It should be null and void until we receive this letter,” Stoneberg said.
Al Christianson did email the Ladysmith News on Monday, Feb. 17 to announce a Friday, April 3 retirement date ahead of the April 7 election.
“I can’t back out,” Al Christianson said.
“We would like a letter [of retirement],” Stoneberg said.
City resident John Pohlman questioned the job positing, especially the use of the word, “preferred” on some of the qualifications.
“Very honestly, that is kind of unusual,” Pohlman said.
While city resident Gordon Pedersen called for the position to be reduced to half-time, Ald. Marty Reynolds said it is not a half-time position. He called on the council to be part of the decision.
“I think it is a little early to be pointing fingers and saying you are not qualified because you are the administrator’s son,” Reynolds said.
It is the job of the council to determine who is best, according to Reynolds. “At least give the council a shot to go through the applications and winnow down the candidates,” he said.
In many cases what people think is a conflict of interest is more of a perception of a conflict of interest, according to city resident Dave Willingham, who is also the Rusk County Board chairman. He called state statutes on conflict of interest “pretty thin” in adding the council faces “a difficult task.”
“I think it would be terribly wrong if the council were to select a new city administrator based on the relationship that city administrator candidate has with the retiring administrator. I think that would be wrong. I think it would be equally wrong to disregard the application of that person because of that relationship. It would be wrong to hire him because he is [Al Christianson’s] son. It would be wrong to not consider him because he is [Al Christianson’s] son,” Willingham said.
Fields spoke passionately about his work in city government and volunteering in the community. He grew upset by what he called “negativity.” He announced he would step down from the personnel committee.
“I believe that this council as a whole in conjunction with the personnel committee will pick the best person to represent our city as the administrator. I really do because it really is a fair vote. It truly is,” Fields said. “That should pretty much settle any of that, what I believe to be nonsense, that is going around.”
City resident Paul Farrington agreed the public perception is Alan Christianson appears to be easing toward the administrator job.
“Everywhere you go. Every coffee shop, every restaurant, that is what people are talking about whether that is happening or not happening,” Farrington said.
Farrington noted declining population and business climate in questioning how broad the city search reached. He asked if the person in this position gets reviewed or if it is a job for life.
“We need to reach as far as we can to find that best qualified person, and if it is [Alan Christianson] then it is [Alan Christianson,]” Farrington said. “But we need to make every effort to fill that position and make sure that that person in that position is helping make our city grow.”
Job applications have come from nationwide including Texas and Oklahoma, according to Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner, who was tasked with advertising the job and being the point person on taking applications as they come in.
Near the end of the meeting, after much of the public had left, the council returned to the city administrator job applications and the task of filling a mayoral vacancy now that Alan Christianson has resigned from the council to apply for the city administrator job.
The council is considering asking current Council President Al Hraban to serve as interim mayor until the election two months from now, which is an appointment he said he would consider if made.
The council will begin reviewing job applications as an entire unit instead of running it through its personnel committee without Fields for a recommendation. This task starts with the special meeting Thursday, Feb. 20.
