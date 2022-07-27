A Dollar General Store is being planned for Holcombe, at the intersection of Wis. 27 and 263rd Ave.
An auction announcement for the property at 27980 263rd Ave. states the property is being sold to make way for a new Dollar General store.
“Everything must go,” the ad states.
The 2.07 acre property lists to Mocbeichel Trust of Des Plaines, Ill. It previously was owned by Helmut and Karen Mocbeichel.
There is currently a 2-story structure on the property, roughly across the highway from Meadow Creek Mall.
The site has 1 acre of land zoned residential with a $7,700 total valuation in 2022. The site has another 1.07 acre of land zoned commercial with a $51,900 total valuation in 2022. The overall valuation of the property in 2022 is $59,600.
Town Chairman Brian Guthman said he is not sure about the details of the proposed development, but that Dollar General was dealing on the property.
“We welcome Dollar General to our community and wish them the best,” Guthman said. “They have shared preliminary plans and will share more with the town board soon.”
There is highway access to the property, slightly north of and across from the mall driveway.
Plans call for about a 10,600 square foot building with 6-10 full time employees, according to Guthman.
“The town is not zoned so there are not many things the town enforces besides a building permit and driveway permit,” Guthman said. “They will of course have to deal with state and DNR as it is a commercial building.”
Dollar General often builds in smaller communities with newer stores built recently in Bruce and Radisson. A store also was proposed recently in Gilman. Other nearby Dollar General stores include sites in Ladysmith, Barron, Cadott, Bloomner, Rice Lake, Hayward, Rib Lake and Cameron.
Plans for a new store in Wisconsin Rapids included an expectation that site would employ between six and 10 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.
