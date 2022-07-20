In a reversal of its decision two weeks ago to go forward with conducting exploratory soil borings at the site where a major industrial park employer wants to expand with a new facility valued between $3 million and $5 million, the Ladysmith Common Council last week halted the advance work on the project. The council voted 7-0, Monday, July 11, against soil borings being mandated by a state environmental regulating agency.
The council’s reversal likely came as a result of concerns about the possibility of past underground contamination on city property that manufacturer Rockwell Automation leases and wants to construct a new warehouse. That, and the cost if the city was forced to clean up the site if ordered to do so,
Rockwell Automation has proposed expanding between buildings at the city’s Meadowbrook Multi-Tenant Center, 1506 E. 16th St. The proposed expansion would extend onto city-owned land that currently consists of a paved parking lot. Past environmental concerns would need to be addressed with regulatory agencies in order to allow expansion.
The soil borings are required by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the project to proceed. The council voted 5-2, at its June 27 meeting to conduct soil borings.
Last week, the council reversed that decision by voting unanimously against conducting soil borings.
The issue involves potential for soil contamination on the property following a remediation case that was open in the 1980s and early 1990s and which city officials thought had been closed. However, a remaining deed restriction was found during early planning for the proposed new construction. A second issue is the council may not have funds currently available to expand the Meadowbrook Multi-Tenant Center.
“There are no guarantees that any contaminants that may be found at this site tomorrow will meet the requirements put in place by the DNR over the next 10 years or possibly even the next 10 weeks,” said Ald. Marty Reynolds in asking for reconsideration. “If we are not going to place a building on that site today we are undoubtedly going to have to go through this same process at any time we do build, and we may have the resources needed to construct any facility. Resources as you are aware currently are not available.”
The current Rockwell Automation site consists of an approximate 150,000 square foot manufacturing facility producing relay and industrial control products. The parcel applicable to the deed restriction is owned by the city. This parcel is currently being considered for a proposed new 35,000 square foot expansion of the existing Rockwell facility utilizing land that will remain owned by the city.
A previous occupant of the facility was the Mastercraft Casket Company (Mastercraft).
During historic operations at the Mastercraft site, subsurface soil and groundwater volatile organic compound (VOC) contamination was identified at the site. Site investigation and remediation activities were conducted at the site from the 1980s into the early 2000s with conditional site closure including a deed restriction granted by the DNR in 2002.
A decision by Service Corporation International to consolidate its manufacturing operations resulted in the closing of the Mastercraft Casket Company in Ladysmith in the late 1980s. At the time Mastercraft was the city’s third largest manufacturing concern with over 84 employees and a payroll of $15 million.
With the efforts of local leaders and Northwest Regional Planning Commission, the 58,000 sq. ft. Mastercraft complex did not stand vacant for long. The city purchased the facility for $50,000 while NWRPC staff assisted the city in securing funding for a preliminary engineering study to determine the best reuse of the facility, including the extent of remodeling required. It was determined the facility should be divided for use by several smaller businesses. NWRPC initiated contact with the Economic Development Administration and assisted the city administrator in preparing an EDA application. The city received $910,000 in federal funds that were matched with $390,000 of local funds to complete the project known as the Meadowbrook Multi-Tenant Center. After the completion of the rehabilitation project, the center housed three manufacturing firms including a division of the Allen-Bradley Co. a Milwaukee based company that assembled industrial control equipment at the facility. Allen-Bradley Co. would later be bought by Rockwell Automation, which still operates at the Meadowbrook Multi-Tenant Center.
Reynolds, who was on the city council two decades ago when the property was given a conditional site closure including a deed restriction granted by the DNR in 2002, believed then the contaminant level adequate proportionate to those in effect at the time of the restriction would be a guarantee for the future.
“That is something I think we kind of assumed when we did this a number of years ago,” Reynolds said. “Obviously if that were the case there would be no need to do the soil borings that are proposed, so just as obviously today holds no guarantees.”
“While this is not a bad thing, necessarily, the DNR has an inclination toward finding new contaminants that need to be ameliorated or removed from water or soil prior to a process moving forward,”Reynolds said.
Last summer, the council started initial work on post-closure site modification as required for the proposed new construction.
The deed restriction relates to contaminants being located at the site, according to Dan Penzkover, senior project manager with the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson.
“We are hoping that as we go out and do these additional borings and find nothing, the DNR commented in our last call that they could take the restriction off the property,” Penzkover told the council at its June meeting. He also told the council his firm’s early work uncovered the deed restriction based on original contamination from “way back when.”
Penzkover said based on the small amount of contaminants that were there 35 years ago and based on early research, “we are hoping there is nothing there at this point.”
“If a trace of something were found you could still proceed with an addition for Rockwell, but you might need a vapor barrier or something to that extent.”
The area of the site to be expanded onto is in a central location between existing buildings used by Rockwell Automation, where an existing employee parking lot is currently located. The existing parking lot serves as a cap over any past contamination. Expansion would remove the lot and the cap, possibly uncovering and digging into past underground contamination.
“This isn’t to say a 30,000 square foot warehouse wouldn’t be a nice addition to the industrial park, so much as it is to say that the city just doesn’t have the where with all to build it right now. In five or 10 years, if we have the resources then, we may have to go through the same process again,” Reynolds said. “I think what we have done is put the cart a little bit before the horse because whatever we do now may not have any value at the time, and if we go in and start boring, even if we just bore, we may wind up having to remediate whatever we find. If there is something there and they just do the soil borings we will be liable then to take care of whatever they do find.”
In 2017, the city contracted with Ayres Associates to prepare construction documents for a proposed 30,000 square foot addition to the west end of Rockwell. This project eventually was not completed after being designed and bid. The funding source for this prior project was to have been the city’s Mining Fund, which originated with revenue from the Flambeau Mine and can only be used for economic development projects.
Environmental funds have been offered to help with site remediation, but this money is currently not guaranteed or not known if it will be adequate, according to Reynolds. “If and when we find that out, then I would say we can bring this back. I think it is a little bit too early to have someone come in and start doing borings.”
Reynolds told the council the city has warehouse space available already in various other locations around the city. The council this year has made major investments at other city properties leased by Rockwell Automation, including loading dock facilities at sites located mostly along W. Fritz Avenue.
“They have over 30,000 square feet right now that is available to them, and they seem comfortable with that,” Reynolds said.
“Without a guarantee that whatever lower levels of contamination we might achieve today or even those from 30 years ago, those levels might not be adequate tomorrow,” Reynolds said.
“It is a project that is going to cost somewhere between $3 million and $5 million if it is done, and the city doesn’t have those dollars right now,” Reynolds said. “But if we commit to doing this and the soil borings, we may have to spend hundreds of thousands to remediate this one more time and I’m just saying we don’t have those dollars right now and we don’t necessarily have a need right now.”
Ald. John Pohlman III said he believes Rockwell Automation is looking to get the new warehouse constructed.
“That was part of my whole reason to go for this. If the DNR is willing to put some money into that in the future that is great also,” Pohlman III said.
The city currently has no guarantees, according to Reynolds.
“What we committed to are borings and investigation, and the gentleman from SEH hoped they wouldn’t find anything, but hope and not finding it are not one and the same thing. If they do find something we would be required to go in and remediate.”
Reynolds added the city currently has environmental agreements in place for the site in the form if the conditional site closure including a deed restriction granted by the DNR in 2002.
“As long as nobody finds anything different, we are OK,” Reynolds said. “If and when the time should come, and someone wants to make a commitment to put up another facility or something like that, we could probably do that as a part of that project, but right now there are no guarantees or funding for such project.”
City Administrator Alan Christianson Jr. told the council his office will work with the DNR and “another state agency” to discuss funding for site testing and remediation.
“There is nothing to say this can’t be brought back up if a project were to move forward or we just decide to take a look at what is underground,” Christianson said.
“If you kick that dog, it might bite you,” City Attorney Al Kenyon said.
“That is what I am afraid of, and we may not have the money available to deal with that dog,” Reynolds said.
“Let the dog sleep,” Kenyon said.
