A Republican candidate seeking to fill the Wisconsin 7th Congressional District vacancy met last week with area civic and industrial leaders.
Tom Tiffany (R-Hazelhurst) fielded questions on numerous issues including federal mandates, overregulation, employment, infrastructure, health care and border security during an hour-long meeting Dec. 4 with members of the Ladysmith Industrial Development Corporation.
During his introduction, Tiffany was credited for helping lead the successful effort to lift a state mining moratorium. It was also noted one of the largest untapped copper ore deposits in the state is located about three miles north of Ladysmith.
“I think when you have the largest deposit in the state just up the road it is at least an option that should be available to consider,” said Al Christianson, the LIDC board clerk and Ladysmith city administrator.
Christianson told the audience economic resurgence in this part of the state will rely on resource-based economics like mining, timber, agriculture and tourism.
Tiffany is currently a Republican member of the Wisconsin State Senate, representing District 12 in the northeast part of the state. He was first elected to the chamber in 2012 and re-elected in 2016. Tiffany previously served in the Wisconsin State Assembly, representing District 35 from 2011 to 2013.
Tiffany said he ran for the Wisconsin legislature in 2010, believing the state needed a change in business atmosphere. He cited how he and other incoming citizen legislators at the time worked with then-Gov. Scott Walker to erase a $3 billion state deficit and reduce double digit unemployment.
“Those deficits are gone. We have a significant surplus. At this point we have the largest rainy day fund in the history of Wisconsin,” Tiffany said. “Not only can you have a job in Wisconsin at this point. You can have a good-paying job.”
Tiffany cited his concern for the “incredible” budget deficit in Washington, D.C. and “a Congress that is getting nothing done” when there are major issues to be dealt with like health care, border security and a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“I have a track record as a proven reformer, and I will take that same attitude to Washington, D.C.,” Tiffany said.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado, who also is the county’s economic development director, cited ongoing difficulties with Canadian National Railroad. He also asked how Tiffany would work at the federal level to improve tourism.
Tiffany called forests — especially the national forest — a tremendous asset for northern Wisconsin that has been underutilized. He added forestry will be a key issue for him, calling on CN to either revitalize dormant rail lines or turn these corridors over to shortline operators.
“How we make a living here is resource based,” Tiffany said. “I put a special focus on that while serving in the legislature. I will do the same out in Congress because that is where our prosperity is tied up. In many cases that is where our jobs are going to come from,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany talked about how the state tourism budget was increased to improve public access. He added he is not seeking to grow the federal budget, but he opposes attempts to reduce recreation access by limiting access to boat landings, forest roads and other sites.
“It is really important that we have access to those lands, and I will really be working to make sure that happens,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany spoke against federal mandates and overregulation, citing regulatory agencies responsible for a Rhinelander mill’s compliance with air quality standards. He claimed a mandated $13 million plant investment resulted in no change to boiler stack emissions, adding that spending left the company unable to privately finance an expansion project to serve new business, in turn forcing it to seek a taxpayer funded loan through Oneida County.
The 7th District seat was last held by Sean Duffy, who resigned from Congress in September to spend more time with family. His newly-born daughter is facing heart-related medical complications.
An audience member asked about health care.
Tiffany addressed health care choice, competition and transparency. He added the Affordable Care Act resulted in higher insurance rates and reduced health care access.
“We should know what the cost is up front and that appears to be the main goal of President Trump and the Trump administration. That is to get greater transparency for health care and pharmaceutical costs,” Tiffany said.
Tiffany said “Medicare for all is going to lead to Medicare for none.” He added control should be returned to the state and local levels, highlighting association plans that could benefit small chambers of commerce and small employers.
Allowing people more good health care options, not fewer, will help get costs under control, according to Tiffany.
“When you look at the fiscal analysis it will break Medicare, and then no one will have Medicare,” Tiffany said. “You won’t get a good system when it is driven by Washington, D.C.”
Ladysmith Mayor Alan Christianson cited a local housing shortage, stating burdensome paperwork and monitoring comes with low and moderate income federal assistance.
Tiffany responded, stating he appreciates hearing local examples to help get at root causes of problems so everyone can benefit from what is being done at the state and federal level. He told the audience both parties need to work together to find common ground.
He said there is a responsibility of the federal government to protect the nation’s borders.
“There is no reason why our federal government, our Congress, has not come to an agreement on our borders,” Tiffany said. “To have this whole impeachment fiasco going on when there are more important things to be done is just wrong. They should be getting these things done.”
Tiffany spoke for settling policy differences at election times not through recalls or impeachment proceedings. “I support President Trump on this issue. They should not be trying to impeach him,” he said.
Aging municipal infrastructure continues to be a problem, audience member Bob Parmley told Tiffany. He said these improvements create jobs from construction to manufacturing materials, adding these improvements benefit communities for decades.
Tiffany added infrastructure funding increases could be financed in many ways like reducing the federal workforce, program waste and unnecessary regulations.
Tiffany was asked about his role with the Joint Finance Committee in the state legislature. He said the committee has kept people’s taxes in check, noting Wisconsin is longer ranked in the top 10 highest tax states. “We reduced taxes by $13 billion. I think that is really important,” he said.
Tiffany cited a state property tax freeze that has kept municipal and county property tax levies “pretty much level” for nearly the last decade. He added the state is now in a much better fiscal position, with the largest rainy day fund by far in the state’s history and with improved employment.
Tiffany told the audience it took the legislature five biennium budgets over 10 years to fix the state’s fiscal issues.
“I want to bring that same thing to Washington, D.C. We will not fix the deficit with the first budget. There needs to be a concerted effort to get the federal deficit under control and get a federal government that is responsive to its constituents. There is far too much control in Washington, D.C. It is going to take a concerted effort in the coming decade or two to accomplish that, but this is something that will be a high priority of mine. If we bring that under control, you are going to have greater local control,” Tiffany said.
LIDC member Jon Kaiser said it is possible Democrats may gain more political power next fall and Republicans may need to reach across the aisle. “What are you willing to do to get some of these initiatives passed?” he said.
Tiffany cited his bipartisan agreements at the state level.“I am willing to work with anyone who is like-minded. I don’t think you have to sell your principles to get those things done,” he said.
Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District covers all or part of 26 of the state’s 72 counties. This includes all of Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Clark, Douglas, Florence, Forest, Iron, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Vilas and Washburn counties. Portions of Chippewa, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe and Wood counties are also in the district.
The primary election will occur on Feb. 18, 2020. The general election will occur on May 12, 2020.
