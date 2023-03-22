By Meggan Meisegeier
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Rusk Area Spring Expo on Saturday, March 25.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Subscribe today for online access!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
|One Year
|$49.00
|for 365 days
By Meggan Meisegeier
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Rusk Area Spring Expo on Saturday, March 25.
Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andy Strom spoke of the event, encouraging the public attend and see many of the offerings available in the area.
“The Rusk Area Spring Expo is a great event that introduces local businesses and organizations to consumers and donors in our community. Attendees can meet and speak with contractors, non-profits, banks, government organizations and much more,” Strom said.”Plus, many of them have free swag!”
Businesses and organizations that will be at the Expo this year include Rusk County Health and Human Services, Rusk County Land and Water Conservation Division, Gibson’s Watercare, Superior Choice Credit Union, Oranogold, Joe’s Music and Sewing Center, North Central Community Action Agency, Culpitt Roofing Inc., Macrame by Jenna, Rusk County Historical Society, Offering Hope Therapies, CCF Bank, Marshfield Medical Center Ladysmith, the Rusktic Soul, Paper Pie, Rusk County Community Foundation, Power House Youth Center, Rusk County Recycling, Cicha Acres, Rusk County Farm Bureau, Coldwell Banker Northern Escape, Rusk County Register of Deeds, Imagio Dei Academy, ADRC of Rusk and Rusk Counties, Ladysmith Federal Savings and Loans, Northwest Connections Family Resources, Mike’s Repair and Renewable Energy, Sevpro of Barron, Dunn and Rusk Counties, Jump River Electric Cooperative, Enbridge Energy and Security Financial Bank.
Macchina Del Cibo will be selling lunch during the event.
The Spring Expo will be held on Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ladysmith Middle & High School, 1700 Edgewood Ave. E., Ladysmith. Admission to the event is free.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.