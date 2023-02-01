By Luke Klink
Two major street and infrastructure projects took another step forward last week, when the Ladysmith Common Council voted to approve bidding the work.
The council voted 6-0 to bid the EDA project that includes installing a new Wis. 27 water main and rebuilding Barnett and Gustafson roads.
The council also voted 6-0 to bid the reconstruction of Flambeau Avenue and W. Fifth Street N.
The approvals at this time only involve advertising for bids. The bids that are received will be reviewed for a decision by the council at a future date.
City officials are still negotiating with the neighboring town of Flambeau over funding the joint Flambeau Avenue project, which runs from Wis. 27 to E. Second Street N.
“There is still no official agreement with the town,” said Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner. “That is still an ongoing process.”
Although negotiations on Flambeau Avenue are not yet complete, the city is bidding the entire project, according to Gorsegner. He said the project is too large to manage through a change order and risk a rebid.
“Right now it will be bid as a total agreement and see where the costs come in,” Gorsegner said.
Last September, the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.2 million grant to the city of Ladysmith for road and water infrastructure upgrades needed to support business growth at the city’s industrial park. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan. The EDA investment will be matched with $293,277 in local funds and is expected to create or retain 100 jobs and generate $1 million in private investment, according to grantee estimates. This grant will reconstruct roads within the city’s industrial park and build new water infrastructure to ensure reliable water pressure for business tenants.
The proposed street rebuilds are Gustafson Road, from Doughty to Barnett roads, and Barnett Road, from Doughty Road to the Industrial Park ballfield driveway. Rail spur crossings are included in the project. The road rebuilds were previously engineered in 2015 and that engineering was paid for at that time. The water main still needed engineering, which is to be funded from Tax Incremental District or Mining Fund revenue.
The EDA EAA program provides up to 80 percent, matched with 20 percent from the local level. The city’s 20 percent share could come from general obligation fund or utility revenue, or potentially Clean Water Fund and Safe Drinking Water Loan Program money available through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
In other matters, the council:
— Voted 5-1 to authorize $38,085 in sidewalk and curb and gutter replacement and levying estimated special assessments against benefitted property. Projects involve work in the 1100 block of Port Arthur Road, 800 block of W. 10th Street S, Pioneer National Bank south parking lot, 100 block of W. Second Street S, 100 block of Lake Avenue W, 100 block of Worden Avenue W and 300 block of Lindoo Avenue E. The work also includes parts of the 500, 600 and 800 blocks of Worden Avenue E. The highest estimated assessment is $12,848 for Walmart.
— Heard it is quite expensive to pay utilities at the old Lindoo Avenue School that is now the city’s community center. Last month, the Xcel Energy electric bill was $1,500 and the WE Energies gas bill was $3,000. The city is negotiating with a developer to sell the facility for a proposed residential housing development. “It is quite expensive for the city to keep that building. The sooner we can get rid of that building it would be very good for the city, said Ald. Mark Platteter, the chairman of the council’s finance committee. It was suggested the city might want to see if these costs could be funded with city Tax Incremental District revenue as an economic development expense. “I think I could make a case for that,” said Ald. Al Christianson, Sr., the former city administrator.
— Voted 6-0 to approve spending up to $3,050 on a Rhoads Heating bid for in-floor heating system repairs at the Ladysmith Fire Hall. Work involves thermostat, circulation pump motor, valves and labor at this time. A complete pump replacement is recommended as part of a future project.
— Heard the city would be getting its final allotment of salt ordered for this winter sometime last week.
— Heard a thank you to city residents who are clearing snow from fire hydrants in their neighborhoods.
— Heard a the Ladysmith Fire Department has received a $3,500 donation from Cumberland Federal Bank to help purchase 28 new firefighting gloves at a cost of $135 each.
— Voted after a closed session to retain for future expansion a 0.9 acre parcel of city-owned land in the city’s industrial park along the north side of Doughty Road just east of Warner Road. No current plans for expansion by any firms in the vicinity of the land.
