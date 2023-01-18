The Conference Realignment Task Force convened Thursday to receive feedback from schools impacted by the modified football-only realignment plans and met Friday to finalize recommendations to advance to the Board of Control.
These changes affect football programs in and around Rusk County.
Ladysmith’s 11 man football program will now move into a new conference called “Lakeland”. Schools included in the “Lakeland” conference include Unity, Webster, Grantsburg, Cadott, Ladysmith, Chetek-Weyerheauser and Cameron. There will be seven mandatory crossover conference games included during the season against the “Dunn-St. Croix” conference. Schools in the “Dunn-St. Croix” conference include Boyceville, Colfax, Almwood/Plum City, Spring Valley, Turtle Lake, Clear Lake and Glenwood City.
Bruce will now be in a conference called “Northwoods-West”. Those schools include Bruce, Mellen, Northwood/Solon Springs, Shell Lake, South Shore, Washburn and Winter/Birchwood.
Flambeau will now be in a conference called “Northwoods East”. Those schools include Athens, Chequamegon Co-Op, Hurley, Flambeau, Phillips, Prentice and Rib Lake.
The “Northwoods West” and “Northwoods East” conferences will have a mandatory crossover for their seventh conference game.
As a result of the information gathered from the hearings, the Conference Realignment Task Force amended a number of the modified plans. The Board of Control will vote on the recommendations at its meeting on Tuesday, March 7. The Board has the options to approve, reject or remand realignment recommendations back to the Task Force. If approved, the modifications will be implemented for the 2024 football season.
Bruce football Head Coach Woody Keeble expressed frustration with the proposed new realignment. He said close school rivalries like New Auburn, Lake Holcombe, Prairie Farm and Cornell is not good for football in the area.
Then there comes the added cost of travel, putting on more miles on the road at a time when fuel prices are the highest they have been for some time.
“With a time of high gas prices and the closest team we play is Winter/Birchwood, that is not too good on our travel budget and not good for the parents budget who like to travel and watch the game,” Keeble said.
Keeble also is watching out for the fan base, so they have an opportunity to turn out to support the local team.
“Another thing to look at is our student fans. Our support from them has been great, but to ask them to drive a 3 hour round trips, is not very feasible or safe,” Keeble said.
The opportunity for schools – which are affected by modified realignment solutions – to provide feedback enhances engagement, communication and transparency in the conference realignment process. Every school that requested a hearing Thursday was afforded time to present new information to the Task Force. Feedback from schools in the same conference assigned designated individuals to represent the views of all schools in the league.
Flambeau School District Co-Athletic Director Todd Roehl believes WIAA officials face a challenging task as more school move between 8-player and 11-player football teams.
“I think that when you look at it, the first thing you say is why not these teams together and so on. But I think the WIAA has a tough decision making sure things are competitive and balanced when looking at what teams are going 11-man and 8-man,” Roehl said.
Roehl also spoke favorably about continuing to play nearby teams and preserving the rivalries for local bragging rights.
“We would love to be able to play Bruce, Lake Holcombe and other area teams when it comes to rivalries and the history of those games, but competitiveness, balance, and distance always don’t see eye to eye when you are basically creating new conferences due to declining enrolment and participation numbers throughout Northwest Wisconsin,” Roehl said.
When the dust settles, Roehl is hopeful the student athletes have somewhere to play and the games are competitive for everyone involved.
“With several new teams turning to eight-man and others going back to 11-man, this really threw a monkey wrench in things in all of the northwest,” Roehl said. “I think in the end we would love to be able to stay closer to home, but in terms of what the WIAA has proposed we are excited to be able to join a conference and compete at all levels.”
A listing of the configurations of football conferences statewide – including the modified, football-only conference realignment recommendations for 11-player and 8-player football – is available on the Conference Realignment page of the WIAA website. Original proposals submitted are also available on the WIAA “Conference Realignment” webpage under “Requests and Proposals.” The full conference realignment process and timeline can be found on the WIAA webpage by accessing the “Conference Realignment” option in the “Schools” megamenu.
Ladysmith News Editor Luke Klink contributed to this story.
