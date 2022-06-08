The Ladysmith School District voted 7-0, at a special meeting, last Tuesday, to sell $21 million in general obligation school facility improvement bonds to help fund improvements authorized by voters in an April referendum.
Six bids were received with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC the winning purchaser in a competitive bid process with the lowest interest rate of 3.6109 percent. Other bidders were Hilltop Securities at 3.7545 percent, The Baker Group at 3.7728 percent, UBS Financial Services Inc. at 3.8974 percent, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC at 3.9468 percent and Northland Securities, Inc. at 3.9945 percent.
The school district received an A-plus stable rating for the sale.
“We locked in our interest rate at 3.61,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said. “We had 6 six bidders and an A-plus rating. This is all good new for the school district of Ladysmith.
A credit overview of the district states, although the district is fairly rural, with a limited economic base, it has a stable industrial area and demand for new housing, which will likely be under construction in the foreseeable future. Resident support for school funding is considerable, with the passage of a substantial bond referendum and five-year operational referendum. The district has a strong history of achieving break-even operations, which have supported a consistently very strong available reserve position. The district’s management incorporates strong planning mechanisms to maintain structural balance. Although the district’s debt burden is considerably increasing with this issuance, the expectation is the overall debt profile will remain in line with those of similarly rated issuers.
“With the district’s financial history and stability, we believe that it is, and will remain, well-maintained at the current rating level for the foreseeable future. Other credit factors include our view of the district’s low unemployment rate, as well as growth in the industrial park and a material amount of new housing expected in the next several years; consistently strong available reserves, averaging 25 percent over the past three years, with no expected draws; and increasing debt profile to levels we consider high, although it is not expecting new debt and we expect it is at a high point,” a report from the district’s finance adviser, Baird, states.
Documents show the district will pay $21 million in principal and $12.34 million in interest over the 20 year life of the bonds between 2022 and 2042.
Interest payments begin at $692,501 in April 2023, decreasing each year until ending at $43,700 in April 2042.
Principal payments begin at $100,000 in April 2025, increasing each year until ending at $2.185 million in April 2042.
The $21 million district-wide school facility improvement project passed 598-424, or about 58.5 percent of the vote. It consists of safety and security improvements, building systems and infrastructure updates, construction of an addition and gymnasium, renovations for academic space, outdoor site improvements, and acquisition of furnishings and equipment at Ladysmith Middle & High School. It also includes roof replacement at Ladysmith Elementary School.
A separate referendum asking voters for permission to exceed state-imposed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years beginning with the 2022-2023 school year and ending with the 2026-2027 school year was approved 611 to 410, or about 59.8 percent of the vote. These extra funds would be used for nonrecurring purposes consisting of maintaining current educational programs, student services and general maintenance.
In other matters, the board approved the resignations of Jacob Ebner as physical education and health teacher and weight room manager and Timothy Deering as math teacher as they took jobs elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.