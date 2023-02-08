These are the Rusk County Real Estate Transactions recorded with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue from Jan. 16-31. Wisconsin Property Sales Information is available on the Wisconsin Department of Revenue website. This searchable Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) database allows you to locate information on property Sales in Wisconsin. Five years of RETR data is available to Wisconsin municipal and county officials, local assessors, and the public who need property sales information. Under Wisconsin law, these records are public information. When recording a property conveyance deed and other instruments, a seller of real estate is required to file a Real Estate Transfer Return (RETR) with the county Register of Deeds. to search, go to https://propertyinfo. revenue.wi.gov/WisconsinProd/forms/htmlframe.aspx?mode=content/home.htm.
Town of Atlanta
Vacant Land. Terrance A. and Patricia A. Kovacevich, Eau Claire, to Jeffrey S. and Tara L. Kovacevich, Eau Claire. $92,800. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Xxx Cty. Rd. O. Randy and Laurie Sonley, Winter, to Cody Plumbing, Inc., A Wisconsin Corporation, Roberts. $295,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
South of Sentinal Ash Road and West of Bihlmeyer Road. Barbara J. Milkert, Chippewa Falls, to Matthew M. Milkert and Barbara J. Milkert, As Trustees of The Matthew and Barbara Milkert Revocable Trust Created 01/25/2023, Chippewa Falls. $39,200. Warranty/Condo Deed/to Revocable Trust.
Town of Big Bend
W14180 Rusty Nail Rd. Robert E. and Thursa C. Johnson, New Auburn, to The Robert E. and Thursa C. Johnson Revocable Trust, New Auburn. $128,400. Quit Claim Deed/Moving Property Into Trust.
Chippewa Trail. Shirley H. Baier, Bloomer, to Mark R. Barstad, Eau Claire. $30,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Chippewa Trail. Shirley A. Elsner, Bloomer, to Shirley H. Baier, Bloomer. $34,500. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Chippewa Trail. Shirley H. Baier, Bloomer, to Matthew J. Jerabek, New Auburn. $34,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Dewey
Vl. Myrna Sanford, Holcombe, to Ronald Sanford, Brooklyn Center, Minn. $52,700. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
W6846 Eagles Road. Claude T. and Gretchen E. Hutchens, Woodstock, Ill., to Claude Guenther-Hutchens and Gretchen Guenther-Hutchens Joint Trust Dated January 11, 2012, Woodstock, Ill. $93,600. Other/Transfer to Grantors’ Trust.
Mae West Rd. The Estate of Norma Jean Walker Card A/K/A Norma J. Walker, Osseo, to Cole Walker, New Auburn. $1,000. Other/Transfer Land Pursuant to An Estate.
Town of Flambeau
W8156 Cemetery Road, Ladysmith Wi 54848. Benjamin Kurschner, Cumberland, to Michelle Kurschner, Almena. $46,946. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Bass Lake Rd. Tanya Rae F/K/A Tanya Rae Ewer Opsal, Ladysmith, to Tanya Rae Opsal, Ladysmith.$3,100. Quit Claim Deed/Name Change.
Town of Grant
W8883 Port Arthur Rd. Shane H. Tiegs, As Personal Representative of The Estate of Stanley R. Iverson, Waukesha, to Sumilda Errickson, Ladysmith. $26,000. Other/Org Sale.
W7450 Cty Rd. P. Branden J. Zuck, Ladysmith, to Branden J. Zuck, Ladysmith. $121,200. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Spouse to Title.
State Highway 27. Brian J. and Briana L. Olson, Ladysmith, to John A. Wisocky, Warrensburg, Mo. $40,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Grow
N4555 Cty Rd. I. Susan C. Nigro, Tony, to Alberson Cattle and Grain Company, LLC, Tony. $25,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Vl. George A. Szotkowski, Chippewa Falls, to William A. Szotkowski, St. Paul, Minn. $47,000. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Town of Hawkins
Hanson Rd. Dennis Kuduk, Hawkins, to Kathleen Kuduk, Hawkins. $263,800. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Hanson Rd. Kathleen Kuduk, Hawkins, to Courtney L. Kuduk, Falls Church, Va. $263,800. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
Hanson Road. Roger G. and Eleanor L. Steffen, Hawkins, to J&B Rusk Properties LLC, Fort Atkinson. $40,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Lawrence
W2554 Timberland Trail. William M. Escribano, A/K/A Escribano, Sr., Neenah, to William M. Escribano, Jr., Neenah $60,700. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
Town of Marshall
Spur Rd. Martin A. Yoder, Sheldon, to Lester J. and Lydia T. Yoder, Sheldon. $65,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Vacant Land, Pioneer Road. Dolores A Olynick, Holcombe, to Dolores A. Olynick Revocable Trust, Dated July 28, 2022, Holcombe. $134,300. Quit Claim Deed/Conveyance to Trust For No Consideration.
Town of Murry
W10940 Imalone Rd., Bruce, Wi 54819 Jeffery P. Olsen, Bruce, to Lindsey K. Mcconnell, Waconia, Minn. $99,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
Town of Richland
W2138 Nessa Rd. Todd M. Emery, Hammond, to Timothy C. and Cassondra A. Coach, Eau Claire. $95,400. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Laverne Lane. David A. Kaiser, Grand Junction, Colo., to Christopher Bayorgeon, Hawkins. $15,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Rusk
W14732 Chain Lake Rd. Carol A. Gitter, Lisle, Ill., to James D. Christl, Germantown. $195,300. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
W16346 Hogsback Rd., Chetek, Wi 54728. James A. Simko, Sr., Trustee of The James A. Simko, Sr. Declaration of Trust Dated September 3, 2014, Bensenville, Ill., to James A Simko, Jr., Addison, Ill. $0. Warranty/Condo Deed/Gift.
N631 Sunset Lane, Chetek, Wisconsin 54728. James O. and Donna Lee Radke, Viroqua, to James and Donna Lee Radke Trust, Viroqua. $312,600. Quit Claim Deed/Grantors - Grantor’s Trust.
N2429 Two Bear Rd. Theodore P. Johnson, Altoona, to Cha Lo, Stacy, Minn. $25,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Deed Satisfaction Land Contract.
Town of Stubbs
N3719 State Road 40. Robert F. Franzen, Tony, to Jodie M. Franzen, Bruce. $88,800. Quit Claim Deed/Spouse, Divorce Judgment.
Adams Rd. Alfred E. Schneider, Phillips, to Randal B. and Malissa D. Johnson, Bruce. $10,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Town of Thornapple
N3787 Bryant Rd., Bruce, Wi 54819. Sumilda Errickson, Bruce, to Kirk W. Errickson, Bruce. $14,000. Quit Claim Deed/Per Divorce Decree.
Town of Wilkinson
Gordon Rd. William Duesselmann, Chippewa Falls, to Lisa Brockbank, Ladysmith. $77,200. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Town of Willard
W9219 Silver Springs Road. Myrna L. Sanford, Holcombe, to Ronald Sanford, Brooklyn Center, Minn. $110,500. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
N261 Hwy 27. Eleanor J. Mindykowski, Holcombe, to Richard Mindykowski, Holcombe. $46,300. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
Village of Bruce
N 1st St. Arian J. Knops, Bruce, to Arlene R. Knops, Bruce. $188,400. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
303 West Pine Avenue, Bruce, Wi 54819. Pinewood Properties, LLC, Hayward, to Lake Housing, LLC, Stevens Point $350,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
Village of Tony
W6184 Hwy 8. Village of Tony, Tony, to Anthony J Hauser, Tony. $11,555. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
City of Ladysmith
811 Lake Ave W. Vicki Richardson, Ladysmith, to Douglas E. Pavlik, Ladysmith. $7,500. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
213 Lake Ave W. Terry R. Frohn, Ladysmith, to Josiah and Allison Williams, Osceola. $72,000. Land Contract/Org Sale.
400 Sabin Avenue W. Carolyn K. Janeczko Fka Carolyn K. Stephens, Ladysmith, to Mark Neilson, Ladysmith. $75,000.
Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale. 214 E 7th St. S. Mary A/K/A Mary L. Duncan Duncan, Ladysmith, to Kaylyn A. Wimer, Ladysmith. $58,200. Other/Termination of Decedent’s Interest.
216 E 7th St. S. Mary A/K/A Mary L. Duncan Duncan, Ladysmith, to Kaylyn A Wimer, Ladysmith. $4,100. Other/Transfer of Decedent’s Interest.
216 E 7th St. S. Kaylyn A. Wimer, Ladysmith, to Kaylyn A. Wimer, Ladysmith. $4,100. Quit Claim Deed/Adding Additional Heir to Title.
501 1st Street. and Karen A. Welke Fka Karen A. Stegeman Gregory L. Welke, II, Rice Lake, to Shirley R. Coate, Ladysmith. $133,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
211 Lindoo Ave E. Donald J. Myers, Menomonie, to Marilyn E. Baker, Ladysmith. $90,000. Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale.
1106 Lake Ave W. Larry L. Kramer, Ladysmith, to Tanya Rae Opsal, Ladysmith. $112,000.
Warranty/Condo Deed/Org Sale. 110 W. 2nd St. N. Olivia Ruiz, Ladysmith, to Olivia Ruiz Carrillo, Ladysmith. $75,200. Quit Claim Deed/Gift.
