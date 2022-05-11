Rusk and Barron counties have dropped out of high community levels of COVID-19, now among 18 counties with medium threat of the illness based on most recent state data.
Last week, Rusk and Barron counties were the only two counties with high threat levels and five other counties were identified as medium threat levels . Community levels measure the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and health care systems in communities.
COVID-19 cases remain near 3-month highs and the state is seeing the most COVID-19 deaths in about 6 weeks, based on Monday’s figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The DHS confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the COVID-19 virus over the weekend.
Wisconsin averaged 1,767 new cases each day over the last 7 days, the highest average since Feb. 14.
The positivity rate is up to 12.3% of all COVID-19 tests in the past week confirming the virus, or almost 1 in 8 tests, the highest positivity rate since Feb. 8.
