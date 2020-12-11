The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced last week that it was revising/updating quarantine guidelines for individuals who have been in “close contact” with a positive COVID-19 case.
Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reviewed and approved CDC guidance for local health departments to allow for the shortened options for individuals who are quarantined.
CDC, WI DHS and Rusk County Public Health continue to endorse 14 day quarantine as best practice but will allow businesses, schools and industry to allow a reduced quarantine as appropriate.
Quarantine letter requests will continue to have day 14 listed as the day they are “released” from quarantine as the official date so businesses, schools, industry, etc. will have autonomy to choose the 7 day test option or 10 day no test option as appropriate.
Rusk County Public Health Department does not provide lab results to testing individuals or their employer.
