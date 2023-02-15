On Sunday, Feb. 19 Flambeau Valley Arts presents the Tamburitzans at 2 p.m. at the Ladysmith Middle & High School Auditorium.
Created in 1930, the Tamburitzans started as a trio that eventually grew into an ensemble. In 2014, Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, Pa. announced that the Tamburitzans would become an independent, nonprofit organization. The performers are all full-time students who devote their time bringing international cultures into the modern spotlight. The students are from Pittsburgh-based universities. They tour annually, booking events year-round. The events occur across the country and delight audiences with elaborate costumes, multitalented musicians, singers and dancers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.