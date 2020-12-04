The Rusk County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office with a missing person's case.
The department recently located the missing person's vehicle in the Blue Hills part of Rusk County. The vehicle was located off of Fire Lane Road between Meadow Dam Road and Perch Lake Road on a logging trail.
Attached are the vehicle and a map of the area.
Law enforcement is asking the public to notify them if they saw this vehicle parked there anytime between Oct. 11 and Dec 2.
Please contact Investigator Steve Gronski at 715-532-8504
