10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Plans for a proposed $29 million frac sand drying plant in Weyerhaeuser were presented at a public hearing in the village. Village officials said the plant would increase the village’s tax base. Some citizens asked about possible side effects, including airborne dust, truck traffic, noise and negative property values.
A U.S. Navy veteran from Exeland was to be honored at Memorial Day services. Joseph Shimko perished 50 years ago when the USS Thresher sank in the Atlantic Ocean, killing all seamen aboard.
Elmer Wisherd of Tony, a World War II veteran with 13,800 hours of flying experience over many years, was to continue the tradition of dropping a wreath from his plane into the Flambeau River at the County G bridge on Memorial Day.
Jeanne Blessing was retiring as deputy clerk for the Village of Bruce after 18 years of service.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
TV star Chris Burke, who played Corky on “Life Goes On” for four years, talked to students from area schools about people with disabilities. Burke, who spoke at Ladysmith High School, has Down’s Syndrome.
Hundreds of middle school age students from several area schools planted 7,000 trees on the river banks of Ladysmith that were denuded of trees after the Labor Day tornado.
Two canoeists from Minnesota were rescued after their canoe capsized in the Flambeau River near Little Falls. A ground crew arrived at 11 p.m. Authorities were alerted when other canoeists downstream spotted an empty canoe and paddles in the water.
Ladysmith High School graduate Matthew Sutten, who was injured in a motorcycle accident, received his diploma from principal Robert King in his room at Rusk County Memorial Hospital. Several LHS students were present for the ceremony.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
CityForest placed an advertisement in the “Ladysmith News” for personnel to staff its Ladysmith paper mill, which it hoped to open in June.
After spending $50 million over a quarter of a century Flambeau Mining Co. was to see the first return on its investment. The first shipment of ore from the mine on May 12 marked a milestone in the Flambeau project. The open pit, covering less than 40 acres, was to be dug to a depth of 225 feet.
Minnie MacComber, 100-year-old Rusk County Nursing Home resident, had some of her artwork exhibited in the lobby of the Marshfield Clinic-Ladysmith Center.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
The Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board held firm on its decision to eliminate eight of the nine teacher aide positions in the district. The board also decided to give layoff notices to 10 coaches and to eliminate varsity golf and cross-country. Freshman football, basketball and volleyball coaches were to be cut and the junior high wrestling program was to be dropped. Supt. Harold Billings said that even with these cuts the district was looking at a 15 percent increase in taxes.
The Bruce Village Board approved a building permit to convert the former Corner Cupboard into a pizza restaurant.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
The Rusk County Board voted 17-4 to authorize the sale of $3,250,000 in general obligation bonds for a new hospital. Dissenting votes were cast by Walter Bennor, Stanley Jonjak, Arnie Hoff and Harlan Howard. A second resolution spelling out details of the bond sale passed unanimously.
Burglars took over $4,500 in 8-track tapes and clothing from the new F.S. Store in Ladysmith. Entry was made through a rear door.
An 82-year-old Ladysmith man drowned while fishing in Josie Creek.
By a vote of 16-5 the Rusk County Board terminated the current lease for operating the county-owned Pine Haven Rest Home building in Glen Flora.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The agriculture committee of the Ladysmith Community Club planned to award a Holstein or Guernsey calf to a farm youngster as part of a June Dairy Day promotion.
Ladysmith High School was to award diplomas to 76 students.
Russell Plummer, 74, Ladysmith City Councilman and county board member, died.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Dr. Harold Ditmanson was to speak at baccalaureate services for 61 Ladysmith High School graduates.
Don Pilgrim, field man for the Ladysmith Milk Producers Cooperative, died of injuries sustained in an auto accident near Kennan.
Weyerhaeuser High School awarded diplomas to 20 students.
The Bowery Boys were the stars of “Feudin’ Fools” at the Miner Theatre, which was shown with a Three Stooges comedy, a newsreel and two other short subjects.
Bruce High School was to graduate 45 seniors, Glen Flora High School 10 and Hawkins High School 6.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
A cold and rainy opening to the fishing season didn’t deter fisherman, who reported good success. Limits of trout were taken on the Weirgor by many fishermen.
The Miner Amusement Co. purchased the corner lot on Miner Avenue and E. Second Street known as the F.E. Martin property as the site for a new theater. Due to the war, it was not known when work on the theater building would begin.
The “Beanery” announced it would close nights starting May 24. The restaurant, formerly known as the Boston Lunch, hadn’t locked its front door for 20 years, serving customers 24 hours a day and catering to rail travelers and workers. Labor shortages due to the war made the closure necessary.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
Seven men were employed at the local paper mill, getting it ready for operation by the new owner, the Peavey Printing Co. A converting machine was to be shipped by rail from Ashland in about a week.
Much of the sidewalk on the new Brooklyn bridge was poured on Wednesday and Thursday of last week. Workmen were preparing the south approach to the bridge for paving.
During a storm lightning struck a large barn on the farm of Jac. Speich, Jr. Mr. Speich and members of his family were in the barn milking when the lightning hit.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Among the 38 members of the Class of 1923 at Ladysmith High School were Helen Ellingboe (later Schiotz), Arla Bell, Walter Edming and Howard Worden.
St. Mary’s defeated Sheldon 16-3 in the first baseball game of the season.
C.J. Dregne sold his store at Murry to A.E. Hagen.
Attractions at the Unique Theater for the coming week were “Frisco Follies,” Oathbound,” “My Friend the Devil,” “Broadway Rose” and “On High Seas.”
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Earl Hutchinson was the new manager of the Ideal Harp Orchestra. Players were Albert Conklin, harp; Phil Leveille, violin, Henry Robarge, cornet; Ralph Johnson, trombone, and Hutchinson, drums and traps. Luell’s Orchestra also was reorganized. Its players were William Luell, drums and traps, Leo Zimmerman, violin, Theron Clark, piano and Gilbert Hendrickson, cornet.
Dr. Robert Lea, Ladysmith dentist, installed an electric engine to operate his dental equipment. Prior to that it was operated by a foot pedal.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
The Central (Baker) Hotel in Ladysmith was being covered with sheet steel, which added to the appearance of the structure.
Miss Hazel Reeves, a popular young lady of Bruce, became the bride of Henry McMillan. The ceremony was at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William Reeves (the home still stands north of the former Route 66 station). The couple spent the night at the Gerard Hotel in Ladysmith before boarding a train for their home in Cali, Texas.
Soo Line station agent Koerner resigned his position in Ladysmith to accept a position in Barron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.