Small Business Saturday is for local shop owners what Black Friday is for big box retailers and Cyber Monday is for on-line giants.

Local shop owners know their success relies on friends, neighbors and other individuals from the surrounding communities. Last weekend, was an opportunity for small business operators to give back with open doors, wide smiles and plenty of bargains. Most involved agreed the gratitude goes both ways with store owners  grateful for customers and shoppers pleased to find so much available in their hometowns.

