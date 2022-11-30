Small Business Saturday is for local shop owners what Black Friday is for big box retailers and Cyber Monday is for on-line giants.
Local shop owners know their success relies on friends, neighbors and other individuals from the surrounding communities. Last weekend, was an opportunity for small business operators to give back with open doors, wide smiles and plenty of bargains. Most involved agreed the gratitude goes both ways with store owners grateful for customers and shoppers pleased to find so much available in their hometowns.
“It’s a lift for the local economy,” said Ladysmith resident Bev Lazar, who was spending the morning shopping in the city’s downtown.
Eileen Ziesler, owner of Toad House, in Ladysmith, was pleased with the turnout. She relished seeing so many recognizable faces come through the front door for the great food, tasty treats and art on display.
“We see a lot of local people coming in on Small Business Saturday, and it is great to see that,” Ziesler said. Small Business Saturday is our people. It’s a community. It’s our community.”
Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. This is an important time for small businesses as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by federal Small Business Administration since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season. Historically, reported projected spending among U.S. consumers who shopped at independent retailers and restaurants on Small Business Saturday reached an estimated $23.3 billion according to the 2021 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey commissioned by American Express.
American Express created the holiday as a way to reemerge back into consumer culture after the great recession but it’s become much more since.
The SBA, Women Impacting Public Policy and American Express kicked off the 2022 holiday season last week by encouraging consumers to support the nation’s nearly 32 million independent businesses not only on Small Business Saturday but also the entire holiday season.
As of now, there are more than 33.2 million small businesses in existence.
A Bankrate survey showed 59% of shoppers planed to participate in Small Business Saturday, versus 56 percent of people who were anticipated to participate in Black Friday shopping.
“There is always a lot of enthusiasm around Small Business Saturday,” said Bankrate Senior Industry Analyst Ted Rossman. “There’s a strong desire to support local businesses that are important parts of our local communities.”
“This is an important holiday season for small businesses that are still recovering from the pandemic and dealing with other challenges ranging from inflation to supply chain woes, labor shortages and more,” Rossman said. “I get the sense that many small businesses and their customers are optimistic and resilient despite these issues.”
Data back this up with retail sales up nearly 10 percent from a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce.
“If you’re a business owner rebuilding after a tough few years, Small Business Saturday could be a boon to your bottom line,” Rossman said.
It’s clear that small businesses are competing with retail giants during the holiday 2022 season. That may be because 95 percent of holiday shoppers say that small businesses have at least one advantage over large businesses. More than half (51 percent) say they appreciate the unique gift ideas, 48 percent say they like the better customer service, and 39 percent say they appreciate that small businesses foster a sense of community.
“As our survey indicates, shoppers also shop locally because they enjoy interacting with knowledgeable staff members and discovering original gift ideas,” Rossman said.
Ladysmith residents Judy Barfknecht, Lyn Russell, Cindy Krings and Connie Schalinske strolled Miner Avenue in Ladysmith with bags in their hands.
“We’re helping support our local businesses. It is wonderful to have these shops in our city,” Schalinske said.
LeAnn Kuc, owner of Lois Lann & Bean Boutique, in Ladysmith, grinned at her store filled with customers. She said her business is usually pretty busy, but the recent Saturday was “extremely busy” and “going amazing.”
“This helps tremendously. On Small Business Saturday we see so many people from the community,” Kuc said.
Chantel Nelson, of Ladysmith, said she supports small businesses and Small Business Saturday is one more way of doing that.
“We have so many small businesses and they do good things for us,” Nelson said.
Lisa Moore, a clerk at Lil Hunny’s, in Ladysmith, said customers are excited by special sales, treats, gifts and mark-downs local businesses offer. Shoppers at Lil Hunny’s could spin a wheel to get even bigger discounts and special offers.
“Small Business Saturday really helps. The shoppers come in for it,” Moore said.
Ladysmith resident Jeanine Quinnell was shopping at Lil Hunny’s with her daughter, Danielle Quinnell, of Woodbury, Minn. They were looking for some nice outfits for Danielle’s 9-month-old daughter, Wren.
Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to find the best prices of the season, according to Danielle Quinnell.
“I also like to support small businesses,” she said.
There’s an important reason to shop local, according to Jeanine Quinnell.
“We need to support small businesses so they can stay in business,” she said.
Chetek residents Candyce Sorensen and Kyler Milam found a furniture piece that was too good a deal to pass up on Small Business Saturday, carrying it out of Shabby Inspiration in Ladysmith. She and her son each took an end and lifted it into their pickup truck on Miner Avenue.
“We’re supporting local shops,” Sorensen said. “Now is the time to buy.”
