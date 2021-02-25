Prevea Health will host community COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. W in Ladysmith, on Feb. 27 and March 6 for community members eligible for vaccination under the vaccination prioritization guidelines set by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Data collected by DHS shows Rusk County to have one of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates in Wisconsin: Currently, 9.4 percent of Rusk County’s 14,178 residents have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2.3 percent have been completely vaccinated with two doses.
“It is critical we make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible to those in our rural regions, such as Ladysmith and its surrounding communities,” said Dr. Ashok Rai, President and CEO, Prevea Health. “With enough vaccine supply, we hope to get everyone who is eligible and wants to take this very important step to protect themselves and their loved ones, vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Appointments are required for vaccinations, and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply.
How to make an appointment
The fastest way to get an appointment scheduled is with MyPrevea; all available appointments will be current in MyPrevea. Visit www.myprevea.com to set up an account at no cost. You do not have to be a Prevea patient to sign up for a MyPrevea account. MyPrevea is also available as an app on any smartphone or other device.
Having trouble, or still have questions?
Visit www.prevea.com/vaccine for information on Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic locations, how to create a MyPrevea account, how to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination and more. If you do not have access or are unable to use the internet, please call 1 (833) 344-4373.
Please note: Appointments are now available for scheduling at the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Prevea Ladysmith Health Center for Saturday, Feb. 27. However, appointments are not yet available to be scheduled for Saturday, March 6. We encourage those eligible for vaccination and who would like to make an appointment for March 6 at the Prevea Community COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Prevea Ladysmith Health Center continue to check in at www.myprevea.com or call 1 (833) 344-4373 to learn when the appointment schedule is open for March 6. Additional Prevea community COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center after March 6, depending on Prevea Health’s vaccine allocation from DHS.
The Prevea Ladysmith Health Center will continue to provide other health care services as regularly scheduled, as it also hosts community COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Prevea Health also currently operates community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Chippewa Falls at Jacob’s Well Church; in Green Bay at UW-Green Bay; in Sheboygan at UW-Green Bay, Sheboygan Campus; at HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls; and in Marinette at UW-Green Bay, Marinette Campus Fieldhouse. Again, appointments are required at all locations and appointment availability is dependent on available vaccine supply provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
