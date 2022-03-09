An agreement has been reached in two connected Rusk County Circuit Court cases involving the double homicide of a Conrath area couple.
Adam R. Rosolowski, 23, Sheldon, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one count of armed carjacking as a party to a crime, armed burglary as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property ($5,000-$10,000) as a party to a crime, one count of theft of movable property (special facts) as a party to a crime, one count of felony criminal damage to property as a party to a crime and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping. Each of his charges also have a repeater modifier.
If convicted, Rosolowski could be sentenced to a maximum of up to two life sentences plus 102.5 years incarceration or $190,000 in fines or both.
Joseph W. Falk, 19, Catawba, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, one felony count of operating without consent – possession of a weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime, one felony count of theft of movable property > $5,000-$10,000 as a party to a crime, one felony count of theft of movable property – special facts as a party to a crime and one felony count of criminal damage to property over $2,500 as a party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski and Falk are two of the three defendants implicated in the shooting death of Robert and Bonnie Rosolowski on June 7, 2020 at their town of Marshal home.
The third defendant, Tristan G. Shober, 18, Phillips, was sentenced to seven years and six years extended supervision imposed and stayed and 20 years probation two counts of felony murder on May 27, 2021.
The three men fled from the scene and were later arrested in Price County where, while in custody, law enforcement there noticed blood on Rosolowski’s pants. Rosolowski claimed the Rosolowski couple had ruined his life.
Rosolowski and Falk both appeared by video, in custody in Rusk County Circuit Court on March 1 for a scheduling conference.
Defense attorneys for both defendants told the court that an agreement was reached in the cases.
Rosolowski and Falk are scheduled to appear in Rusk County Circuit Court on April 11 for a plea hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.