Updated: August 10, 2023 @ 8:15 pm
A man was taken by private vehicle to the hospital last Wednesday, after a report of a home explosion in the town of Grow, south of Tony.
A caller to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center reported the residence “just blew up.”
Gerald “Jerry” Battisti, Jr., was the only person home at the time of the blast.
“He’s lucky to be alive. He was very fortunate,” said Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs., who was among the first emergency responders to arrive at the scene, W6093 Hraban Rd.
The Ladysmith Fire Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department responded at about 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Rusk County Ambulance Service also responded.
One gable end of the home was blown outward by the blast. It laid on its side in one full piece in the yard. Sides of the home were bowed in. The chimney cap was pulverized. Vinyl siding hung loosely. Bits of broken glass were scattered across the grass.
Neighbor Jonathon Unterschuetz said he believes Battisti, Jr., sustained some injuries but not life threatening.
“It is surprising considering how bad the damage to the house was,” said neighbor Jonathon Unterschuetz.
Rusk County Sheriff’s Department investigators and firefighters assessed the damage.
No flames were visible, but emergency responders reported “Quite the odor of propane coming from the residence.”
They described the scene, telling dispatchers, “There seems to be some smoke and an entire wall is missing from the residence.”
The missing gable end wall opened the entire structure to the outside, exposing a refrigerator, ceiling fan, insulation and trusses being compressed by the weight of the roof above.
Despite the blast, nothing inside looked scorched or burned.
A propane tank is located about 25 feet from the residence, which is considered a total loss.
Gibbs called the structure unsafe. Firefighters and investigators remained outside while assessing the situation.
The cause of the leak may never be known, according to Gibbs.
“We can’t go into the residence because the structure isn’t stable,” Gibbs said.
Neighbors reported hearing nothing out of the ordinary.
Two dogs were reported missing, but were later found and placed in a kennel.
Xcel Energy crews were requested to disconnect the electrical service. The propane tank owner, Rusk County Farm Supply, also was notified.
No other injuries were reported.
The fire department returned to the fire hall at 11:25 a.m., about one hour after the initial call.
