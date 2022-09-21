Get out and enjoy the colors, tastes and sounds of Rusk County with the Leaf it to Rusk fall festival this weekend.
The Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce has lined up a variety of family friendly events and activities to experience the splendor of autumn. Scarecrows on Parade will be on display throughout the weekend at E. Second Street N and U.S. 8, Ladysmith.
Friday, Sept. 23
The Bruce Community Farmers Market will be open 1-5 p.m. with local producers and growers selling the best of the season.
The Honor the Fallen pre-ride party will be held 4-9 p.m. at the VMA Drop Zone Bar and Grill. The event will feature The Dam Lincolns.
Enjoy the Leaf it to Rusk Beer, Wine and Cheese Tasting under a tent at Memorial Park, Ladysmith 6-9 p.m. Go to liveruskcounty.com for more information and tickets.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Find exactly what you need at the county-wide garage sales beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing through 2 p.m.
The Honor the Fallen Motorcycle Ride and Fundraiser begins with a breakfast 8-11 a.m.. Ride registration is also during that time with the ride begins at 11 a.m. A meal and raffles will be held 4-6:30 p.m. at the VMA Drop Zone and Bar, Ladysmith.
The Rusk County Farmers Market will hold the biggest market of the year 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot west of the Rusk County Government Center, Ladysmith. Stop in for the freshest, in-season produce, handmade and handcrafted items and locally produced meats, honey, maple syrup and cheeses.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this historic Apollonia Church will hold an open house.
Rusk Riders ATV will hold two ATV rides at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. There will be a trail head brat feed as well. Contact George Sihsmann at 715-205-9080. Both rides start at Weyerhaeuser Cenex, Weyerhaeuser.
There will be a car and tractor show on Miner Avenue in downtown Ladysmith 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trophies and Chamber Bucks will be awarded.
For The Win will perform live on Miner Avenue 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pull up and dig into the pumpkin pie eating contest on Miner Avenue at 11:30 a.m. The winner will receive Chamber Bucks.
Rock identification will begin at 11 a.m. with Richard Mills at the Rusk County Community Library, Ladysmith.
Ladysmith Adult Day Services will hold a chili feed and bake sale beginning at 11 a.m.
The Rusk County Historical Society will be open for viewing 12:30 – 4 p.m. at the Rusk County Fairgrounds.
Take in breath taking views and fall colors as Christie Mountain will provide chair rides 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Carriage House, 400 Worden Ave., Ladysmith, will be open for tours 1-4 p.m.
Enjoy pizza on the farm 3-6 p.m. at Maple Hill Farm, N4009 Townline Rd., Ladysmith.
There will be a street dance featuring Homegrown Tomatoes 6-10 p.m. outside of the Miner Station, 211 Miner Ave., Ladysmith.
Sunday, Sept. 25
The Bruce Blue Hills Kiwanis presents the Great Pumpkin Painting and Race Extravaganza at the Bruce Park, Bruce 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an adult 5K, 400 meter dash, emergency vehicles, food, raffles and pumpkin painting.
Meet at the old Weyerhaeuser School at 10 a.m. for a free Blue Hills Felsenmeer guided hike.
Trails End Camp Picnic Under the Pines will feature The Dam Lincolns, a wildlife presentation by Christian Cole, silent auction and door prizes and food by Shank and Shig BBQ from noon to 5 p.m.
The Carriage House, 400 Worden Ave., Ladysmith, will be open for tours 1-4 p.m.
